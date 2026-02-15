Reeva Steenkamp's Last Tweet Sparks Mourning in South Africa on Valentine's Day Death Anniversary
- Reeva Steenkamp was murdered on 14th February 2013 by her former Paralympian boyfriend, Oscar Pistorius
- The Valentine's Day tragedy has gone unforgotten among the South African public
- South Africans recently reflected on the tragic end to Reeva Steenkamp's life
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Reeva Steenkamp was gunned down in her home, where she lived with Oscar Pistorius. The model was in a long-term relationship with Oscar Pistorius, a decorated former Paralympian.
Oscar Pistorius went to trial and was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the murder of Reeva Steenkamp. South Africans recently reflected on Reeva Steenkamp's death anniversary in 2026.
Several posts on X fondly remembered Reeva Steenkamp. Online users uncovered Reeva Steenkamp's last tweet on 13 February 2013, which showed she was looking forward to Valentine's Day. The late model imagined Oscar Pistorius was planning to spoil her, tweeting about her excitement for what he had in store. See Reeva's last post below:
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
The South African model was killed after her boyfriend, Oscar, shot her through a bathroom door. Reeva passed away more than a decade ago, and Oscar Pistorius spent eight years in prison for her murder. A post for reversing the company that received a lot of attention reflected on the tragedy of losing Reeva.
South African remembers Reeva Steenkamp
Online users shared lamentations about Reeva Steenkamp's death. A netizen mentioned that they imagined Oscar Pistorius celebrating Valentine's Day with his rumoured girlfriend since his release. Briefly News reported that Oscar allegedly found love after his parole release.
Read the posts people shared in Reeva Steenkamp's honour below:
@fatherrwethu said:
"Reeva Steenkamp’s last retweet always made what happened to her so much more painful."
@Mathaba2022 commented:
"Little did she know that this was her last tweet. #RIPReevaSteenkamp"
@Cthulhucachoo was moved:
"The fact that this was her last tweet will haunt me forever."
@flylou_ remembered:
"This was big news in every African home. We were glued to our TVs during the trial. Everyone thought it was premeditated murder, not an accident as he claimed. That man should be rotting in jail, but thanks to corruption, he got a slap on the wrist."
@dolzswana remarked:
"13 years later he is out on parole living a good life."
@lulzin_ added:
"I was sitting in maths class when the story broke. My heart sank. I hope she's resting in peace."
@sheldon_cameron paid tribute to Reeva:
"Remembering Reeva Steenkamp on this day and everyone else that died at the hands of their partners. Gone but never forgotten."
@Khumology said:
"To know Oscar Pistorius probably celebrated Valentine’s Day yesterday with his new partner and Reeva Steenkamp can’t, is so unsettling. "
Oscar Pistorius marks 2 years of life under strict parole
Monday 5 January 2026, marked two years since former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius was released on parole, stepping away from nearly a decade behind bars.
Since his release in January 2024, Pistorius has lived a largely private life, avoiding media attention and public appearances.
The world first came to know Pistorius in 2013 when he fatally shot his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, at his Pretoria home. Pistorius claimed he mistook Reeva for an intruder. Initially convicted of negligent homicide, his sentence was later upgraded to murder, providing some closure for Reeva’s parents, June and the late Barry Steenkamp.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 3 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za