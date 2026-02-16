On Monday, 16 February 2026, a report emerged that Zimbabwean socialite-turned-musician, Malloti Rose, is wanted by the South African Police Service (SAPS) on a serious charge

According to a high-ranking SAPS official, the docket has been forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), who is arranging her arrest and extradition to South Africa

Social media users weighed in on the report that Zimbabwean socialite-turned-musician, Malloti Rose, is wanted in South Africa

South African police launch a manhunt for Zimbabwean celebrity Malloti Rose. Image: Malloti Rose

Zimbabwean socialite-turned-musician Malloti Rose becomes the latest foreigner to be added to the list of wanted criminals in South Africa.

According to an exclusive report by IOL on Monday, 16 February 2026, the South African Police Service (SAPS) wants to arrest Malloti Rose for armed robbery. As was the case with AKA's killers, SAPS has initiated the process to have law enforcement authorities in Zimbabwe arrest and extradite her to South Africa to face the music for a charge of robbery with a firearm.

In an interview with IOL, Western Cape SAPS spokesperson Captain F.C. Van Wyk confirmed that a warrant of arrest had been issued for Malloti Rose, real name Namatai Bhobho. The Wynberg Magistrate’s Court issued a warrant of arrest for Malloti, whose case was struck off the roll until she was arrested.

“The accused is wanted on a case of robbery with a firearm after a Warrant of Arrest was issued for her in Wynberg court. The case was removed from the court roll until she is traced and arrested,” Van Wyk said.

Van Wyk told IOL that Malloti’s docket was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) after SAPS received information that Malloti is currently living in Zimbabwe.

Van Wyk said the DPP’s office is making arrangements for Malloti’s arrest and extradition to South Africa.

Peeps react after SAPS confirm Malloti is wanted

After social activist and etv presenter Yusuf Abramjee shared the IOL article on X (Twitter), social media users weighed in with mixed reactions. Several netizens asked SAPS to resolve the identity issue first, as Malloti's real name was identified as Millicent Tsitsi Chimonyo in separate court proceedings in Harare and not Namatai Bhobho.

See the comments below:

@NyashChingono advised:

"If SAPS is looking for Namatai Bhobho, they won’t find her. Work on identity issues first."

@FootballStage_1 asked:

"Where does she stay? Let's get her boyfriend."

What did Malloti say about her armed robbery case?

According to SAPS, Malloti is wanted under the Rondebosch case number CAS 78/11/2017, which indicates that the armed robbery incident happened in 2017.

In an interview with Zimbabwean podcast host DJ Ollah 7 in January 2025, Malloti spoke about the alleged armed robbery incident.

She said that she was one of 16 individuals who robbed a casino but refused to disclose the amount of money stolen.

“We robbed a casino, but I don’t want to talk about that. Yanga wakanda mari ende tanga takwanda (It was a lot of money and we were a large group of people),” she told DJ Ollah 7.

Malloti claimed that she had been released on bail after she cut a deal with South Africa’s National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to become a state witness. Malloti said she chose not to return to court to testify as a state witness because she feared her accomplices might retaliate against her for being a 'snitch'.

Malloti Rose broke her silence on the armed robbery incident. Image: Malloti Rose

