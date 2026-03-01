Social media users on X (Twitter) gave Diep City star Obed Baloyi his flowers and the recognition he deserves

Peeps named the actor one of the most underrated legends in the South African acting space

Baloyi has appeared in several SA shows, including Ga Re Dumele, Giyani - Land Of Blood and many others

Social media peeps gave Obed Baloyi his flowers.

Source: Instagram

South African social media users gave Obed Baloyi his much-deserved flowers. The star is known for his multiple roles on various TV shows and movies.

Obed Baloyi given flowers

The award-winning star was recently given much-deserved praise online for his impeccable acting skills and for his longevity.

Obed Baloyi has appeared in several TV productions, including DiepCity, Giyani: Land of Blood and Ga Re Dumele, to name a few.

X user @YourBoiShu_ posted the actor with the caption:

"OBED BALOYI is one of South Africa’s most underrated legends."

Actor Obed Baloyi was recently given his flowers.

Source: Twitter

About Obed Baloyi

Not only is he an actor, but he is also a playwright, having written a play called Ga-Mchangani, which was staged at the Market Theatre and Zwakala Festival. He also wrote Via Soweto.

Many know him for his role on Ga Re Dumele which he won a South African Television Awards (SAFTAs), playing the role of TsuTsuma.

He has also acted on Soul Buddyz, A Place Called Home, Emzini Wezinsizwa, Yizo Yizo and many more.

Mzansi gives actor his flowers

Obed Baloyi was praised for his immense talent and his ability to tap into any role effortlessly. People praised him for how he stays true to his mother tongue and is never willing to compromise.

Below are some of the responses from social media users.

@shiluvankuna stated:

"He’s a good actor."

@NeoVNeo stated:

"In this industry, if you can't speak Zulu your chances are limited."

@Magcobo02 shared:

"He can easily play Mugabe in a series or movie."

@Amor_kotola said:

"He really is, and he’s a brilliant actor."

@MaCete_Shweni exclaimed:

"Ngathi, he doesn't compromise his mother tongue language on all his characters, noba angasithetha isiTsulu or Sotho, wabulabula yhoooong. Really underrated, yinja lena, kakapa!!!"

@robzvamwe replied:

"Africa has always produced legends. We just stopped waiting for the West to validate them."

@PrinceMavundla reacted:

"Majazi from Ikhansela no JBC. A legend, Mr Baloyi."

@sonofgodnceku1 praised:

"I really loved his performance on A Place Called Home. Talented actor this one."

PJ Powers gives Hotstixx his flowers

In a previous report from Briefly News, singer PJ Powers gave the legendary musician Sipho Hotstix Mabuse his flowers in a sweet Facebook shoutout.

The iconic star mentioned how Sipho introduced her to music at a tender age and how he helped her thrive. Netizens were sure to give Sipho his flowers, lauding him for paving the way for South African musicians.

"I was with him and his gloriously naughty spirit last week at the launch of something very special that’s happening on 14 June at Orlando Stadium. And realised just how incredibly lucky I am to have had a 41-year friendship with this remarkable man."

