Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

Global site navigation

Social Media Users Give ‘Diep City’ Star Obed Baloyi His Flowers: “Underrated Legend”
Celebrities

Social Media Users Give ‘Diep City’ Star Obed Baloyi His Flowers: “Underrated Legend”

by  Jessica Gcaba
3 min read
  • Social media users on X (Twitter) gave Diep City star Obed Baloyi his flowers and the recognition he deserves
  • Peeps named the actor one of the most underrated legends in the South African acting space
  • Baloyi has appeared in several SA shows, including Ga Re Dumele, Giyani - Land Of Blood and many others

CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.

Obed Baloyi was given his flowers.
Social media peeps gave Obed Baloyi his flowers. Image: Khauhelo_mokoen
Source: Instagram

South African social media users gave Obed Baloyi his much-deserved flowers. The star is known for his multiple roles on various TV shows and movies.

Obed Baloyi given flowers

The award-winning star was recently given much-deserved praise online for his impeccable acting skills and for his longevity.

Obed Baloyi has appeared in several TV productions, including DiepCity, Giyani: Land of Blood and Ga Re Dumele, to name a few.

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

X user @YourBoiShu_ posted the actor with the caption:

"OBED BALOYI is one of South Africa’s most underrated legends."

Read also

South Africans request DJ Karri to assist Eva Modika retrun to Mzansi

Obed Baloyi was recently given his flowers.
Actor Obed Baloyi was recently given his flowers. Image: Obedbaloyi
Source: Twitter

About Obed Baloyi

Not only is he an actor, but he is also a playwright, having written a play called Ga-Mchangani, which was staged at the Market Theatre and Zwakala Festival. He also wrote Via Soweto.

Many know him for his role on Ga Re Dumele which he won a South African Television Awards (SAFTAs), playing the role of TsuTsuma.

He has also acted on Soul Buddyz, A Place Called Home, Emzini Wezinsizwa, Yizo Yizo and many more.

Mzansi gives actor his flowers

Obed Baloyi was praised for his immense talent and his ability to tap into any role effortlessly. People praised him for how he stays true to his mother tongue and is never willing to compromise.

Below are some of the responses from social media users.

@shiluvankuna stated:

"He’s a good actor."

@NeoVNeo stated:

"In this industry, if you can't speak Zulu your chances are limited."

Read also

Somizi Mhlongo and Mich Mazibuko's cosy video resurfaces

@Magcobo02 shared:

"He can easily play Mugabe in a series or movie."

@Amor_kotola said:

"He really is, and he’s a brilliant actor."

@MaCete_Shweni exclaimed:

"Ngathi, he doesn't compromise his mother tongue language on all his characters, noba angasithetha isiTsulu or Sotho, wabulabula yhoooong. Really underrated, yinja lena, kakapa!!!"

@robzvamwe replied:

"Africa has always produced legends. We just stopped waiting for the West to validate them."

@PrinceMavundla reacted:

"Majazi from Ikhansela no JBC. A legend, Mr Baloyi."

@sonofgodnceku1 praised:

"I really loved his performance on A Place Called Home. Talented actor this one."

PJ Powers gives Hotstixx his flowers

In a previous report from Briefly News, singer PJ Powers gave the legendary musician Sipho Hotstix Mabuse his flowers in a sweet Facebook shoutout.

The iconic star mentioned how Sipho introduced her to music at a tender age and how he helped her thrive. Netizens were sure to give Sipho his flowers, lauding him for paving the way for South African musicians.

Read also

Amapiano star Kabza De Small shows more photos of his cattle

"I was with him and his gloriously naughty spirit last week at the launch of something very special that’s happening on 14 June at Orlando Stadium. And realised just how incredibly lucky I am to have had a 41-year friendship with this remarkable man."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Jessica Gcaba avatar

Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University of Technology (2019). She has 6 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist, having worked at Africa New Media Group, writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of training from the Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za

Tags:
South Africa TV Shows
Hot:
Ally rednour Elaine hendrix Sue aikens Thomas mlambo Dstv compact channels