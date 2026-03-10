Video Showing Inside of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Beverly Hills Mansion Surfaces After Shooting Scare
- Footage showing parts of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's luxury residence and its features circulated online on Monday, 9 March 2026
- The footage emerged hours after a woman was arrested following a shooting incident outside Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Los Angeles home
- The footage sparked debate about celebrity privacy, with some users questioning how such detailed content about the property ended up online
CHECK OUT: Earning Potential from Day One. Discover Multiple Revenue Streams That Can Help You Earn $800+ Monthly (At the Start!), Even with a Small Audience
A video allegedly showing the inside of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s mansion in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, has emerged following reports of a shooting incident.
Fans were left concerned about Rihanna’s safety following reports that a woman had been arrested following a shooting incident at the Barbados-born musician’s home.
As netizens weighed in on the incident, a video allegedly showing the inside of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Los Angeles home has surfaced online.
Inside Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's mansion
On Monday, 9 March 2026, X (Twitter) user @Toluwase_x shared clips of the inside of Rihanna and her baby daddy A$AP Rocky’s multi-million-dollar mansion. The post was captioned:
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
“This is A$AP Rocky and Rihanna's $14 million Beverly Hills home. With all the security they have, how could someone still get in and attempt to h@rm Rihanna? 😭💔”
According to the video, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s swanky mansion, which sits on 8,000 square meters, comes with seven bedrooms, ten bathrooms, a custom black-tile swimming pool, a multi-levelled outdoor space, a gym, two firepit sitting areas, a chef’s kitchen, a cocktail bar and a cabana in the backyard. The mansion opens all around the courtyard.
Watch the video below:
Peeps react to video showing inside A$AP Rocky and Rihanna's home
In the comments, some social media users correctly pointed out that the woman didn’t enter Rihanna’s home. Others questioned how someone could have taken a video of Rihanna’s house, while some slammed the netizen
Here are some of the comments:
@ItsAlrightRaina highlighted:
“The woman did not enter. She was in her car across the street. Then fired at the gate.”
@Tiffanymatsvai asked:
“The question is, how the hell do we even have a video of Rihanna’s house in the first place? Celebrities really don’t have any privacy, and it’s scary.”
@jettalikethacar remarked:
“Beverly Hills is not secure at all. This is right off a street. Tour buses drive by and point out whose house it is every day. It's by workplace, I've been walking up these hills on my lunchtime, and it's a popular walk.”
@Giselle29941974 questioned:
“Why are we posting even more detailed info about the house for the masses?”
@DJFreedom2022 remarked:
“Because someone was stupid enough to show this video online. And she knew how to pass the security.”
Rihanna spotted in the studio in viral Instagram video
Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Rihanna shared a behind-the-scenes Instagram video showing a day in her life.
She attended a Savage X Fenty creative meeting, but one aspect of the video sparked excitement amongst fans.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tayananiswa Zvikaramba (Editor) Tayananiswa Zvikaramba is an entertainment writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula (2016-2022) and iHarare (2022-2025). He holds a BA Honours in Archaeology from the University of Zimbabwe (2010-2013), YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023). Email: tayananiswa.zvikaramba@briefly.co.za