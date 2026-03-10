Footage showing parts of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's luxury residence and its features circulated online on Monday, 9 March 2026

The footage emerged hours after a woman was arrested following a shooting incident outside Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Los Angeles home

The footage sparked debate about celebrity privacy, with some users questioning how such detailed content about the property ended up online

Footage showing inside Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's home was shared on social media. Image: Dimitrios Kambouris, Arnold Jerocki

Source: Getty Images

A video allegedly showing the inside of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s mansion in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, has emerged following reports of a shooting incident.

Fans were left concerned about Rihanna’s safety following reports that a woman had been arrested following a shooting incident at the Barbados-born musician’s home.

As netizens weighed in on the incident, a video allegedly showing the inside of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Los Angeles home has surfaced online.

Inside Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's mansion

On Monday, 9 March 2026, X (Twitter) user @Toluwase_x shared clips of the inside of Rihanna and her baby daddy A$AP Rocky’s multi-million-dollar mansion. The post was captioned:

“This is A$AP Rocky and Rihanna's $14 million Beverly Hills home. With all the security they have, how could someone still get in and attempt to h@rm Rihanna? 😭💔”

According to the video, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s swanky mansion, which sits on 8,000 square meters, comes with seven bedrooms, ten bathrooms, a custom black-tile swimming pool, a multi-levelled outdoor space, a gym, two firepit sitting areas, a chef’s kitchen, a cocktail bar and a cabana in the backyard. The mansion opens all around the courtyard.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to video showing inside A$AP Rocky and Rihanna's home

In the comments, some social media users correctly pointed out that the woman didn’t enter Rihanna’s home. Others questioned how someone could have taken a video of Rihanna’s house, while some slammed the netizen

Here are some of the comments:

@ItsAlrightRaina highlighted:

“The woman did not enter. She was in her car across the street. Then fired at the gate.”

@Tiffanymatsvai asked:

“The question is, how the hell do we even have a video of Rihanna’s house in the first place? Celebrities really don’t have any privacy, and it’s scary.”

@jettalikethacar remarked:

“Beverly Hills is not secure at all. This is right off a street. Tour buses drive by and point out whose house it is every day. It's by workplace, I've been walking up these hills on my lunchtime, and it's a popular walk.”

@Giselle29941974 questioned:

“Why are we posting even more detailed info about the house for the masses?”

@DJFreedom2022 remarked:

“Because someone was stupid enough to show this video online. And she knew how to pass the security.”

Peeps reacted to footage of the inside of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's house. Image: Mike Coppola

Source: Getty Images

Rihanna spotted in the studio in viral Instagram video

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Rihanna shared a behind-the-scenes Instagram video showing a day in her life.

She attended a Savage X Fenty creative meeting, but one aspect of the video sparked excitement amongst fans.

Source: Briefly News