Talented actor Themba Ntuli and his wife, Hope Ntuli, celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary

On Instagram, Themba penned a sweet message dedicated to his wife and posted cute photos from their anniversary dinner

The couple has a YouTube channel where they speak about their marriage and the hardships they had to overcome

Actor Themba Ntuli and his wife, Hope Ntuli, have been married for seven years. Image: Thembab_m

Source: Instagram

South African actor Themba Ntuli and his wife celebrated their wedding anniversary. In a sweet Instagram post, the star spoke proudly of his wife, Hope Ntuli, and the life that they have built.

Themba Ntuli professes his love for wife

Since tying the knot on 15 March 2019, the former Rhythm City actor said the promise they made seven years ago is still very much alive.

He admitted that the years of marriage had their rough moments, but they made it through them.

"Seven Years today, my Love. Seven years ago, we said I do. Seven years ago, we came under the Covenant. Seven years ago, we said TIL Death do us Part. These have been the most wonderful, stretching, and fulfilling years of our lives. In these years, I learnt more about who I was and the Man I am becoming through your eyes. In these years, I saw Gods Grace carry us through some rough times. In these seven years, I have learnt how to love you better and understand you better."

When they marked six years, Themba Ntuli and Hope created a YouTube channel where they reflected on their love and the battles they overcame. He also relayed an important message on what marriage has taught him.

Actor Themba Ntuli and Hope Ntuli, his wife, celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary. Image: Thembab_m

Source: Instagram

For Themba, having a friend before a wife is essential when needing a shoulder to cry on. He said their marriage helped him live in the moment and truly take it in.

Continuing their message, Themba noted how the number 7 is spiritually inclined in the bible.

"We both have been stretched in ways that only Marriage can, and yet we decided to do it all together and for each other. For now and always, I will do my Best to love you better and Better. May this seventh Year be the year of completion in us that we’ve longed for and yet become the benchmark of our journey ahead. Happy seventh Wedding Anniversary, my Babe. In the Bible, the number seven carries one of the most powerful spiritual meanings. It represents completion, perfection, covenant fulfilment, rest, and divine blessing. When all is said and done, may the Blood of Jesus Christ keep us Covered and protected under the Covenant, and may we enjoy the years of God's favour upon our lives."

Mzansi showered the couple with love on their anniversary. Check out the Instagram post below:

Muzi Mthabela celebrates anniversary

In a previous report from Briefly News, Muzi Mthabela and his wife recently marked a major milestone in their marriage, celebrating 19 years together.

The former Isibaya star shared the news on his social media page and was met with enthusiasm and warm congratulations from fans and peers alike.

Source: Briefly News