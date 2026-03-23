Reality TV star Beverly Steyn shared the details of why she lent a substantial amount of money to former Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) star Nonku Williams

The two reportedly signed a written agreement in August 2025 outlining repayment terms, including interest and penalties for late payment

The Pinetown Magistrate’s Court issued a summons for Williams to repay the loan or indicate her intention to defend the case

Beverly Steyn shared why she loaned R125,000 to Nonku Williams. Image: beverley_steyn

Source: Instagram

The gloves are off between reality TV stars Nonku Williams and Beverly Steyn as they head into a court battle over an unpaid loan.

In a post shared in February 2026, former Real Housewives of Cape Town reality TV star Beverley Steyn stunned South Africans after exposing Nonku Williams.

The Cape Town businesswoman said that she lent Williams a substantial amount of money, which she hasn't returned.

Even though Steyn said she had accepted Williams’ apology and explanation for failing to return the money she had borrowed, she still pursued legal action to force her former friend to repay the R125,000 she allegedly gave her when she had hit rock bottom.

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In court documents, Steyn shared details on why and how she ended up giving Nonku Williams money.

Details of Nonku Williams and Beverly Steyn’s loan dispute

According to a Sunday Times report, Nonku Williams and Beverly Steyn allegedly entered into a written agreement in August 2025. The agreement was for R20,000, which Steyn had earlier lent to Williams without interest, and a R100,000 loan, which she wanted repaid with 50% interest.

According to the agreement seen by the publication, Williams agreed to repay both loans by 12 September 2025. Failure to repay the money by the agreed date would attract a late interest charge of 30% on the total outstanding amount for each month until the full amount was repaid.

Steyn told the Sunday Times that she lent the money to Nonku Williams because she could not pay school fees for her children, and she was unable to pay the bond on her home.

Beverly Steyn revealed why she lent money to Nonku Williams. Image: beverley_steyn

Source: Instagram

On 26 February 2026, the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court issued a summons instructing Williams to pay R126,710 within 10 days or give notice of her intention to defend the application. The additional amount was R1,710, costs incurred by Steyn as a result of the account being handed over to her attorneys.

But Williams told the Sunday Times that she had not received the summons to repay the amount. She said that she intends to respond to the summons in court. Williams accused Beverly Steyn of projecting her experience.

Nonku Williams’ new boyfriend responds to cheating rumours

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Lungani Rammaledi, Nonku Williams' current partner, broke his silence on allegations that he is cheating on his wife with her.

In the comments underneath his statement, Nonku Williams backed her man, while he called out the person who allegedly started the rumours to clarify the claims. Social media users criticised both Lungani and Nonku, with many expressing sympathy for the pregnant ex.

Source: Briefly News