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Trio Appears in Court Over R14 Million Romance Scam
South Africa

Trio Appears in Court Over R14 Million Romance Scam

by  Mbalenhle Butale
3 min read
  • Three suspects have appeared in court for allegedly defrauding an elderly woman of more than R14 million in a romance scam
  • The accused reportedly used a fake online profile to build trust before repeatedly requesting money under false pretences
  • Authorities are urging the public to stay vigilant as cases of emotionally driven online fraud continue to rise

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Romance scam
An elderly woman was scammed out of more than R14 million in a romance scam. Images: Half Point Images/Hetty Images and JamesBrey/Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE —Three alleged fraudsters are in the dock after a calculated romance scam left an elderly woman poorer by more than R14 million.

According to IOL, the three made a fake profile, gained the victim’s trust, built a relationship with her, before scamming her out of millions over the course of two years

Asanda Dwesini (39), Nomphelo Fetman (32) and Shan Gabrelle Lewis (47) briefly appeared in the Muizenberg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 20 March 2026. They face charges of fraud and money laundering. Their arrests followed a coordinated operation by the Bellville Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team and the National Intervention Unit (NIU).

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How the scam unfolded

According to Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani, the scheme dates back to 2017 and 2018, when the suspects allegedly targeted a woman in her 70s through a fake dating profile.

Posing as a romantic partner, the scammer used charm and persuasive language to build trust, convincing the victim she was in a genuine relationship.

Once emotionally invested, the requests for money began, with excuses ranging from failed travel plans to urgent fines. The victim reportedly transferred large sums into various bank accounts linked to the suspects, a pattern that continued until she grew suspicious.

A calculated scheme to exploit trust

Authorities say the relationship was carefully crafted to appear authentic, while the real aim was to systematically drain the victim’s finances.

The case highlights the growing sophistication of online romance scams, where emotional manipulation is used to exploit vulnerable victims.

Western Cape Hawks head, Major General Mathipa Makgato, has urged the public to remain vigilant when dealing with financial requests, especially from people met online.

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“Criminals often create a sense of urgency or panic to pressure victims into acting quickly,” Makgato warned. “It is okay to say no or ignore such requests.”

He added that anyone who suspects they have been scammed should immediately contact their bank and report the matter to police.

Woman scammed out of R2 million

In related news, a Northern Cape woman is grappling with the aftermath of an alleged romance scam that left her out of pocket by R2 million. The victim, who asked to be identified only as Cheryl, said the scheme involved her former boyfriend and a traditional healer he introduced her to. The retired teacher said the two convinced her to withdraw her pension, which she had spent 30 years building, and transfer it into accounts they controlled. They also pressured her to sell her home, claiming it was cursed, and her car, warning that refusing would lead to accidents.

court
Three suspects have appeared in the Muizenberg court court for the alleged scam. Image: Luba Lesolle/ Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

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Authors:
Mbalenhle Butale avatar

Mbalenhle Butale (Current Affairs writer) Mbalenhle Butale is a dedicated journalist with over three years newsroom experience. She has recently worked at Caxton News as a local reporter as well as reporting on science and technology focused news under SAASTA. With a strong background in research, interviewing and storytelling, she produces accurate, balanced and engaging content across print, digital and social platforms.

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