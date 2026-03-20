Three suspects have appeared in court for allegedly defrauding an elderly woman of more than R14 million in a romance scam

The accused reportedly used a fake online profile to build trust before repeatedly requesting money under false pretences

Authorities are urging the public to stay vigilant as cases of emotionally driven online fraud continue to rise

An elderly woman was scammed out of more than R14 million in a romance scam. Images: Half Point Images/Hetty Images and JamesBrey/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE —Three alleged fraudsters are in the dock after a calculated romance scam left an elderly woman poorer by more than R14 million.

According to IOL, the three made a fake profile, gained the victim’s trust, built a relationship with her, before scamming her out of millions over the course of two years

Asanda Dwesini (39), Nomphelo Fetman (32) and Shan Gabrelle Lewis (47) briefly appeared in the Muizenberg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 20 March 2026. They face charges of fraud and money laundering. Their arrests followed a coordinated operation by the Bellville Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team and the National Intervention Unit (NIU).

How the scam unfolded

According to Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani, the scheme dates back to 2017 and 2018, when the suspects allegedly targeted a woman in her 70s through a fake dating profile.

Posing as a romantic partner, the scammer used charm and persuasive language to build trust, convincing the victim she was in a genuine relationship.

Once emotionally invested, the requests for money began, with excuses ranging from failed travel plans to urgent fines. The victim reportedly transferred large sums into various bank accounts linked to the suspects, a pattern that continued until she grew suspicious.

A calculated scheme to exploit trust

Authorities say the relationship was carefully crafted to appear authentic, while the real aim was to systematically drain the victim’s finances.

The case highlights the growing sophistication of online romance scams, where emotional manipulation is used to exploit vulnerable victims.

Western Cape Hawks head, Major General Mathipa Makgato, has urged the public to remain vigilant when dealing with financial requests, especially from people met online.

“Criminals often create a sense of urgency or panic to pressure victims into acting quickly,” Makgato warned. “It is okay to say no or ignore such requests.”

He added that anyone who suspects they have been scammed should immediately contact their bank and report the matter to police.

Woman scammed out of R2 million

In related news, a Northern Cape woman is grappling with the aftermath of an alleged romance scam that left her out of pocket by R2 million. The victim, who asked to be identified only as Cheryl, said the scheme involved her former boyfriend and a traditional healer he introduced her to. The retired teacher said the two convinced her to withdraw her pension, which she had spent 30 years building, and transfer it into accounts they controlled. They also pressured her to sell her home, claiming it was cursed, and her car, warning that refusing would lead to accidents.

Three suspects have appeared in the Muizenberg court court for the alleged scam. Image: Luba Lesolle/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Other articles on scams

Briefly News reported that a 51-year-old man from Evaton in Gauteng has appeared in court after allegedly scamming hundreds of people by selling government land worth R113-million.

reported that a 51-year-old man from Evaton in Gauteng has appeared in court after allegedly scamming hundreds of people by selling government land worth R113-million. Springboks prospect Hacjivah Dayimani, who recently rejoined the Stormers, has publicly criticised Cape Town rental agents, describing their practices as a “scam.”

Popular TV personality Katlego Maboe has issued a statement warning his fans against a scam which has been making the rounds online. The star is the latest celeb to become a victim of these vicious scams, with Connie Ferguson being made the face of pyramid schemes in SA.

Source: Briefly News