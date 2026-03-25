South African designer Rich Mnisi has unveiled his new tie collection for his famous fashion brand, retailing at R799

The fashion mogul brought Mzansi new designs for his tie collection, but not everyone was entirely satisfied

Social media users responded to the new fashion line, and many were not impressed by the design as well as the price

Rich Mnisi's new ties retail at R799. Image: therichmnisi

Source: Instagram

Famous fashion designer and model Rich Mnisi has unveiled the newest addition to his fashion line.

His collection features newly designed ties, and they are not your ordinary ones. The price? Let's just say, you'd have to dig deeper.

Rich Mnisi's ties unveiled

Taking to Instagram, the official Rich Mnisi page introduced five very distinct ties, which are more than just...ties. Mnisi sought to shine the light on freedom of expression and identity, among other things.

"The tie, reimagined. Introducing five distinctive RICH MNISI ties, each one a collectable expression of form, story, and identity. From fluid motion and bold geometry to florals, texture, and the human silhouette, every piece transforms a classic essential into something deeply expressive. Designed to be worn, kept and remembered. Now available to shop on shop.richmnisi.com."

The designs feature a yellow fish, animal skin, flowers and a bit of masculine energy.

On Instagram, people are thoroughly impressed, with fans saying they want to purchase them all. However, X is a different story. Under Musa Khawula's page, Mzansi is not quite feeling the ties.

"Rich Mnisi launches their own brand of ties retailing for R799 a pop," he wrote.

Below are some of the reactions:

@lebogang_tema said:

"Yoh, imagine rocking a tie ya marago in a serious boardroom meeting."

@shiluvankuna shared:

"We are not the target market."

@MasieTiro stated:

"I would rather have my name written instead."

@______zii admitted:

"Imagine! Buying a tie with his full name on it with that money. It's beautiful but andiyo target market."

@K_Magangi shared:

"Imagine wearing an unclothed man tie during interviews."

@SindiOmuhle exclaimed:

"R799 is not bad if you have RAF!"

@wilsonmarivasa questioned:

"R800 tie on a R68 shirt? I am not the target market. These are nice ties, but the label for some must not be visible. Some of us like quality, but we don't want to show off."

@aneleflawz said:

That Rich Mnisi wording wasn't necessary. We can’t wear those on interviews!"

Rich Mnisi mingles with Beyoncé

In a previous report from Briefly News, Rich Mnisi was out at the CÉCRED launch and hung out with Queen B. Beyoncé recently launched her hair care range, and our bald Rich Mnisi was among the guests invited to the star-studded function - lucky duck!

The celebrated fashion designer was out in Los Angeles, California, for the launch of Beyoncé's CÉCRED hair care range. He spoke with Bey and other US A-listers and shared the photos with the caption, "Beyonce called, and I had to pick up."

Source: Briefly News