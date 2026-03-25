South Africans have been wondering how many children legendary actor Dumisani Dlamini has after his alleged daughter exposed him on social media this week

The former Sarafina actor has been accused of being an absent father by his American-born daughter, Doja Cat

South Africans on social media dragged the legendary actor after his daughter criticised him

'Sarafina' actor Dumisani Dlamini reveals the number of children he has. Images: GettyImages and MDN News

Source: UGC

Former Yizo Yizo and Sarafina actor Dumisani Dlamini previously revealed the number of children he had in an interview, including his famous daughter, Doja Cat, real name Zandile Dlamini.

Dlamini recently surprised his followers on social media when he explained why he was an absent father in Doja Cat's life.

The Isitha: The Enemy actor also recently trended on social media when his alleged daughter exposed him on her TikTok account.

The South African reported on Wednesday, 25 March 2026, that Dlamini shared in a previous interview that he had a child when he was a teenager.

The former Yizo Yizo star reportedly shared in a 2017 interview that he had 7 children and 3 grandchildren, but never revealed his children's mothers', identities.

Dlamini trended on social media on Monday, 23 March 2026, when a TikToker, Felicia Mokgatlha, with the handle @souled_felicia, revealed on her TikTok account that the actor is her father.

Social media user Executive Media shared a throwback photo on his X account on 22 October 2024 of the actor's children, Doja Cat, real name Zandile Dlamini, and her brother Raman Dlamini.

South Africans drag Dumisani Dlamini for not raising his children

@Siphesihle_Mash replied:

"Yoooh, he excels at this deadbeat thingy."

@QondileKM responded:

"Unjani lobaba kanti? (What kind of a father is this?). We thought he didn’t support Doja because she’s far, even the near ones' awa isilima so muntu omdala."

@MadikizelaThado reacted:

"There are a lot of 'Dumisani Dlamini' who left pregnant white women overseas."

@Zamagebe_21175 wrote:

"Imagine now, who looks more st*pid? Lotata (this man) must just take his responsibility as a father, ayeke lo (leave the) hide and seek."

@JustNikoB responded:

"He’s so bad and his argument is so weak he doesn’t want his kids rich or poor akabafuni nje."

@Le_PrinceLee replied:

"Yoh, Doja Cat should just try connecting with her siblings and forget that man."

@nashmenemene wrote:

"This story, Mara.They refunded him the money he had purchased the ticket with, and what did he do with all that money to be asking for 200 at midnight?"

@QueOrSomething said:

"It could explain why Doja first wanted him to come, then got escorted out… people don’t switch up like that …maybe he asked her for money too."

Who are actor Dumisani Dlamini's children? Images: MDN News, SundayIgbi90712, and souled_felicia

Source: Twitter

Mzansi comments on a video of Dumisani Dlamini being kicked out of Doja Cat's show

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Isitha: The Enemy star Dumisani Dlamini surprised Mzansi over the weekend when he claimed he was thrown out of Doja Cat's show.

A video of the actor at Doja Cat's Global Citizen Concert was shared on X on Sunday, 22 March 2026.

South Africans commented on the former Yizo Yizo star's video on social media over the weekend.

Source: Briefly News