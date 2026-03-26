Former Our Perfect Wedding TV presenter Nomsa Buthelezi went on an emotional rant about the struggles she faces as a lesbian woman

The TV actress and personality lamented the struggles she faced when she first started and how she was shunned by the very same industry because of her sexuality

Mzansi responded to the post with heartfelt sympathy for the star, while others could not even be bothered by the powerful message she shared

Nomsa Buthelezi spoke about how much she struggled as a lesbian woman in the industry. Image: Nomsadiva

Source: Instagram

In a viral video, Nomsa Buthelezi broke some hearts when she lamented her struggles as a lesbian woman trying to make it in the local entertainment scene.

TV actress slams industry

Fighting back her tears, Nomsa said her weight and her sexuality have given her haters on a silver platter. She said she did not want her weight to be a factor and gave everything her all when auditioning for a major show. She admitted that she had tough competition, but her talent would be the one to do all the talking.

"The show went up in numbers because of the 101% I brought. But when South Africa started applauding me because of my talent, they got upset and they went behind my back and lied about me," she said.

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She said they were jealous of her talent and her hard work, and eventually saw her getting kicked out of the popular TV show. She took her loss and went back home with a heavy heart. Nomsa also noted how many people turned their backs on her and called to check up on her.

As if that was not enough, she mentioned how people came to her because of her sexuality. Buthelezi also mentioned the backstabbers who pretended to be her friend only to gain knowledge from her about the industry and then use her ideas, only to drop her like a hot potato.

"I never got justice, but I continued and worked. There were people God brought to my life for me to work with them because they believed in the actress and not what she looked like or who she is," she said she she fought back even more tears.

Nomsa then made a bold but heartbreaking claim about how some people in the industry make life tough for people who are part of the LGBTQIA+ community, like herself.

"People hate me for my sexuality. It's very tough because you lose jobs and gigs," she claimed. "They turned their backs on me and they forgot the talent and the actress that I am."

The reactions to the video were mixed; some people could not be bothered to care. Below is a comment from a user who truly sympathised with Nomsa.

Nomsa speaks on friend's kidnapping

In a previous report from Briefly News, in January 2026, Nomsa Buthelezi-Shezi revealed that her friend was kidnapped after she referred her to someone posing as a client.

Many people identified the scam as common in areas like Kempton Park, Midrand, and Tembisa, while others offered safety tips.

Source: Briefly News