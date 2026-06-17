The Bellville Magistrate’s Court sentenced The Real Housewives of Cape Town star Kgalalelo “Mrs Leo” Abinokhauno on Monday, 15 June 2026

Mrs Leo and one of her co-accused avoided direct jail time, while the other three Nigerian nationals, including her husband, received harsher sentences

Victims were duped via online dating by Mrs Leo and her co-accused, who posed as an American engineer working in South Africa

Bellville Court sentenced RHCT star Mrs Leo in a multi-million fraud scheme. Image: mrs_leo

Source: Instagram

The Real Housewives of Cape Town star Kgalalelo Loveline Abinokhauno (Moloko) was fortunate to be spared a jail term after being convicted of fraud for her role in a scheme that defrauded two foreign women of more than R3.2 million. The reality TV star, popularly known as Mrs Leo, and her co-accused were sentenced by the Bellville Magistrate's Court on Monday, 15 June 2026.

The Bellville Magistrate's Court finally brought the years-long legal battle to an end after sentencing Mrs Leo, together with three Nigerian nationals, Uguchukwu Nawachukwu, Stanley Osakwe, and Bright Odumo Ogedengbe. Her Nigerian husband, Innocent Abinokhauno, was sentenced in absentia after he went on the run. Previous reports state that he is wanted for fraud, perjury, and identity theft.

Mrs Leo and co-accused sentenced in R3.2m fraud case

According to a report by IOL, Mrs Leo was sentenced to three years of correctional supervision and four years imprisonment suspended for five years on condition that she is not convicted for a similar offence. The court took into account the social worker’s report that sending Mrs Leo to jail could impact her four children with her husband, Innocent Abinokhauno. The publication reports that The Real Housewives of Cape Town star is now back home and posting on her official Instagram account.

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Her accomplice, Bright Odumo Ogedengebe, was sentenced to four years behind bars with two years suspended for five years on condition that he is not convicted for a similar offence. Uguchukwu Nawachukwu, who is the head pastor of Glory Restoration Assembly Church, which prosecutors said was used as a front to launder money, was sentenced to four years of correctional supervision, with the possibility of conversion to eight months of direct imprisonment if he fails to comply with the conditions.

How Mrs Leo and others scammed R3.2 million from two women

Mrs Leo and her four co-accused scammed two women, an American and a Canadian, by luring them through an online dating platform. They led the women to believe they were communicating with an American engineer working on a project in South Africa.

The fake engineer then alleged that he was facing a series of emergencies and asked the women for financial assistance, promising to repay the money. According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila, the money was paid to Okil Management, Bright Ven Trading, and two bank accounts for the Glory Restoration Assembly Church, to which Mrs Leo and her co-accused are congregants.

Nawachukwu's bank accounts were used to launder money, after which a substantial amount was deposited into the Glory Restoration Assembly Church’s account.

Mrs Leo got a suspended sentence in the R3.2m dating scam case. Image: mrs_leo

Source: Instagram

Nigerian rapper accused of stealing South African’s Identity

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that the Nigerian rapper 3GAR Baby, real name Prince Daniel Obioma, was implicated in an identity theft scheme targeting South Africans.

3GAR Baby previously hogged headlines after crashing a R7 million McLaren 570S in Cape Town.

Source: Briefly News