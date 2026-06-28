Gogo Skhotheni says she has left ubungoma for good, she no longer practises as a traditional healer

The reality TV star insists she is not recruiting anyone to follow her path

Skhotheni says she wants to focus on being "Tumi" while taking her DJ career seriously

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Gogo Skhotheni said she is done with ubungoma. Image: Gogo Skhotheni

Source: Instagram

Reality TV star, DJ and podcaster Gogo Skhotheni has announced that she is officially walking away from ubungoma, saying she is embracing a new chapter centred on God, prayer and her personal identity.

The 34-year-old, whose real name is Tumi Motsoeneng, rose to fame through her reality show Gogo Skhotheni and for openly sharing her journey as a traditional healer. Originally from Mbalenhle in Mpumalanga, Skhotheni made the emotional revelation during an interview on Podcast and Chill with MacG, where she explained why she has chosen to leave her life as a sangoma behind.

Gogo Skhotheni explains why she walked away

Speaking candidly on the podcast, Gogo Skhotheni said her decision was not driven by personal problems or disappointment but by what she now believes is the truth.

"I didn't leave because there is something wrong with my life, I left because I know the truth."

She explained that she now sees herself as a woman of God and no longer practises as a traditional healer. According to Skhotheni, she no longer consults clients, performs rituals or uses bones for divination. She revealed that she disposed of her bones and everything else associated with her work as a sangoma, describing it as closing a chapter.

Despite leaving ubungoma, she said she still acknowledges and respects her ancestors for the role they played in her journey, but believes her calling has now changed.

She says this journey belongs to her alone

Throughout the interview, Skhotheni repeatedly stressed that she is not trying to persuade anyone to follow in her footsteps. She said her spiritual journey is personal and should not be viewed as a campaign against traditional healing. She explained that she is not recruiting anyone because this is her own path to walk.

"I am not recruiting anyone. This is my journey and I will walk it alone because I saw God in my life walking alone,"

She said.

Instead of helping people through traditional healing, Skhotheni said she now prays for those who seek her guidance. She explained that prayer has become the way she supports others, adding that she no longer relies on bones or any traditional practices.

DJ career now takes centre stage

Gogo Skhotheni said she wants to focus on herself and her DJ career. Image: Gogo Skhotheni

Source: Instagram

Skhotheni also shared that leaving ubungoma is allowing her to rediscover herself beyond the identity that made her famous.

"I want to do me, I want to be Tumi, take my DJ career seriously. I am not a sangoma and I am not going back to being one."

She said she is looking forward to focusing on her music career, podcasting and other business ventures while living according to her faith. Although she expects mixed reactions from the public, Skhotheni maintained that her decision is final and comes from a place of peace and conviction.

Many shared their views on the comments section on YouTube about Skhotheni's decision.

@chanda2154 commented:

"When she said “you cannot punish me for going straight to the master” I knew gore yaaah! The shackles are off, she's been set free. What a thinker. ❤️❤️ Beautiful "😍

@palesangoepe506 said:

I feel like People are just choosing to misunderstand or misinterpret her, she's clear with everything.

@pusep132 expressed:

She's the bravest to speak her truth. I admire her for that

For her, walking away from ubungoma is not about rejecting her past, but embracing the future she believes God has prepared for her.

Old video of Gogo Skhotheni resurfaces online

Previously, Briefly News reported that a resurfaced video of reality TV star and DJ Gogo Skhotheni has reignited debate online after she previously admitted to using muthi on her then-husband, Monde Shange. In the clip, she claimed the traditional muthi was not meant to make him fall in love with her but to strengthen their relationship and encourage faithfulness.

The video divided social media users, with some criticising her past beliefs while others questioned why the marriage ended despite her claims.

Source: Briefly News