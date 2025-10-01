Gogo Skhotheni took on her first lead acting role as Sister Rachel in the Mzansi Bioskop series Puseletso

Gogo Skhotheni shared her previously unknown acting experience on a popular long-running telenovela and in a commercial

She revealed how portraying Sister Rachel was difficult though she found similarities with her onscreen role and real life character

Gogo Skhotheni opened up about her challenging acting role.

Popular reality TV star and former celebrity sangoma Gogo Skhotheni has reflected on her major acting debut. The former traditional healer also shared her previously unknown experience as an actress.

There’s no doubt that Gogo Skhotheni is multi-talented. The reality TV star, who became a household name after appearing on her self-titled hit series that aired on Moja Love, also doubles as a DJ.

Gogo Skhotheni, who embraced life as a born-again Christian, added a new feather to her cap after she was cast as one of the leads in the Mzansi Bioskop series, Puseletso. In an interview with TshisaLive, Gogo Skhotheni shared her previously unknown acting experience.

Gogo Skhotheni shares unknown acting experience

The former sangoma, who took on the role of choir instructor Sister Rachel in the Mzansi Bioskop series, shared that she had always wanted to be an actress. She shared that she appeared in a popular SABC2 telenovela, which was recently discontinued, as an extra. Apart from that, Gogo Skhotheni said she appeared in an advert.

“I’ve always wanted to be an actress. It’s what I wanted before I became a sangoma. I used to be an extra on ‘Muvhango’. I have an advertisement I did for Lotto as a main character,” she said.

Gogo Skhotheni reflects on major acting debut

Gogo Skhotheni shared that portraying Sister Rachel on Puseletso was difficult because she was still a sangoma. She also disclosed that despite the challenge, she and her onscreen character shared similarities.

“Playing Sister Rachel was a bit challenging because I was a sangoma when we shot it, and we hadn’t announced that I am no longer practising. It was a bit challenging, but Sister Rachel is someone who helps people, which I could relate to because it’s what I do naturally,” Gogo Skhotheni added.

Gogo Skhotheni discussed her major acting role.

Gogo Skhotheni told TshisaLive how her co-stars and Rhythm City star Mpho Molepo and Mapula Mafole, among others, assisted her. The born-again Christian said she was looking forward to starring in other productions and that her major acting debut would lead to more roles.

“I asked a lot of questions, which they were willing to answer because I wanted to deliver my best. I’m praying for more gigs. I hope 'Puseletso' can open more doors for me to get fully into the acting industry,” she shared.

Gogo Skhotheni accused of swindling R50K from customer

In other news, Gogo Skotheni was accused of scamming a customer of R50,000, as previously reported by Briefly News.

The customer made the allegations after Gogo Skhotheni allegedly failed to deliver on a traditional charm. Social media users reacted with mixed opinions, questioning the legitimacy of the charm and the customer's decision to pay such a large amount for it.

