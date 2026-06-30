South African artist DJ Shimza was spotted keeping one eye on the decks and the other on Bafana Bafana during a live performance on 28 June 2026

The award-winning DJ and Producer was at the famous location Scorpios in Turkey, playing a set as part of his massive international run

Proving that South African pride is everywhere, Shimza set up a screen to track the Bafana vs. Canada match in the middle of his DJ booth

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DJ Shimza supported Bafana while rocking the DJ decks. Photos: @Shimza

Source: Facebook

After Bafana made history at the FIFA World Cup on 25 June, millions were tuning in to the Bafana vs. Canada match on 28 June. This includes celebrities like DJ Shimza, who is currently featuring in prominent European festivals and appearing in major Ibiza clubs.

DJ Shimza motivated Bafana during his set in Turkey

During his set at the 5-star Scorpios Bodrum in Turkey, DJ Shimza was seen entertaining the crowd while watching the match. With a South African flag emoji, he uploaded a video to his Instagram feed on 28 June, with the caption:

"Let’s go Bafana!"

DJ Shimza watching Bafana during his set in Turkey. Photos: @shimza.dj

Source: Instagram

Shortly after DJ Shimza was seen watching Bafana, Durban Culture reposted his live Instagram feed.

Celebrities on Bafana’s loss to Canada in the World Cup

Bafana Bafana's journey in the 2026 FIFA World Cup came to an end following a 1-0 defeat to Canada on 28 June, just days after achieving a historic victory over Mexico. Despite the loss, South African celebrities rallied to remind fans of the team's accomplishments and encourage national pride.

Trebor Noah, who lost his voice during the historic moment, stated that he is still proud of the team.

"Heartbreak. 💔🇿🇦 South Africa gave everything today. It hurts… but man, they made history. Proud of this team."

South African DJ and record producer Black Coffee stated he is still proud of the team. He also took to X (Twitter) to congratulate the team.

"Well done gentlemen @BafanaBafana ,we are a very proud nation 🇿🇦"

Tyla and DJ Shimza performed a remix of the song Chanel in Ibiza on 18 June 2026. Photo: Shimza Ash Raphala

Source: Facebook

DJ Shimza and Tyla went from Jozi to Ibiza

A global stage. A hometown connection and a reminder that the culture continues to move. Tyla and DJ Shimza received roaring applause for their remix of Chanel in Ibiza on 18 June 2026.

Just like she promised in her lyrics, Tyla (and Shimza) literally went from ‘Jozi to Ibiza’, and it seems life cannot get any sweeter.

Videos of Tyla and Shimza getting cosy in the DJ booth while performing a remix of Chanel flooded social media as fans and followers asked for an official release of the remix.

Tyla's Tyger's question her performance

In a previous report, Briefly News followed Tyla's appearance at the Mawazine Festival in Morocco on 21 June 2026.

Drawing an estimated 50,000 fans to the concert, it marked her first time performing in the country. But the clips from Tyla's performance in Morocco have ignited discussions among her fanbase, the Tygers.

While the live audience enthusiastically vibed to hits like Jump, Chanel, and Truth or Dare, online viewers felt the singer's routine lacked the dynamic dancing and high energy that originally launched her to stardom.

Source: Briefly News