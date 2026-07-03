High Court dismisses DJ Euphonik's bid to have Ntsiki Mazwai's estate sequestrated over an unpaid debt

Ntsiki Mazwai tells the court she cannot afford to pay the money immediately but intends to settle it when she can

Judge rules that sequestrating Ntsiki Mazwai's estate would not benefit creditors despite the outstanding debt

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DJ Euphonik's sequestration bid was dismissed. Image: DJ Euphonik

Source: Instagram

DJ Euphonik has suffered a legal setback after the High Court dismissed his bid to have poet and media personality Ntsiki Mazwai's estate sequestrated over an unpaid debt. Although the court accepted that Mazwai still owes the DJ money from an earlier judgment, it ruled that there was not enough evidence to show that sequestrating her estate would help recover the debt, meaning the application could not succeed.

Court dismisses DJ Euphonik's sequestration bid

DJ Euphonik's attempt to have poet and media personality Ntsiki Mazwai's estate sequestrated has been dismissed by the High Court. While the court accepted that Mazwai still owes the DJ money from an earlier defamation judgment, it ruled that declaring her insolvent would not help recover the debt.

According to a report by Sowetan, the judge found there was not enough proof that sequestrating Mazwai's estate would benefit creditors, which is one of the legal requirements for such an application.

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Ntsiki Mazwai admits she cannot pay immediately

Ntsiki Mazwai avoids estate sequestration. Image: Ntsiki Mazwai

Source: Facebook

The matter stems from a previous defamation case in which DJ Euphonik successfully sued Ntsiki Mazwai over social media posts in which she accused him of rape. The allegations were made after Euphonik was publicly accused of sexual assault, claims that he has consistently denied. The court ruled in Euphonik's favour and ordered Mazwai to pay damages and legal costs. After securing judgment, he tried to recover the money through the sheriff, but the attempt was unsuccessful.

According to Sowetan, court papers stated that Mazwai acknowledged she was not in a position to settle the debt immediately and said she would pay once she was financially able. The sheriff also reportedly failed to find enough assets that could be attached to cover the amount owed.

Mazwai further stated that the phone, laptop and vehicle she uses are not owned by her, meaning they could not be used to settle the debt.

Judge says sequestration would not benefit creditors

Although the court found that Mazwai had committed what the law calls an act of insolvency by admitting she could not pay her debt, the judge said that alone was not enough to grant the application.

According to Sowetan, the judge explained that the law also requires the court to be satisfied that sequestrating someone's estate would benefit creditors. In this case, there was no evidence that a trustee would find enough assets to make the process worthwhile.

The judgment stated that it would be speculative to assume more assets would be uncovered if Mazwai's estate was sequestrated. As a result, the application was dismissed.

The ruling does not erase Mazwai's debt to Euphonik. It simply means the court was not convinced that sequestration was the appropriate legal remedy, leaving the DJ free to pursue other legal options to recover the money in the future.

DJ pursues legal action over unpaid defamation costs

Recently Briefly News reported that DJ Euphonik has reportedly applied for an order to sequestrate Ntsiki Mazwai over unpaid legal costs following their long-running defamation battle. According to reports, the application comes after Mazwai allegedly failed to settle the court-ordered costs she owes the DJ. The legal move has reignited public interest in their feud, with social media users sharing mixed reactions, as some backed Euphonik's decision while others defended Mazwai.

Source: Briefly News