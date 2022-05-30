Award-winning rapper Nadia Nakai broke her Twitter hiatus with a cryptic post that got her fans and followers suspicious

The More Drugs rapper recently headed to the micro-blogging site to share that she was craving a pie at 4 am

The post instantly got Mzansi social media users thinking that the Young, Famous and African star is pregnant with AKA's baby

Nadia Nakai had social media aunties and uncles jumping with joy after sharing that she was looking for pies in Cape Town at 4 am.

Nadia Nakai raised her followers' suspicions after she revealed that she was craving pies at dawn. Image: @nadianakai and @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Fans got suspicious when the reality television star took to Twitter to share that she was having weird cravings at the break of dawn.

According to The South African, the stunner told her fans that she had been to three different places looking for the perfect pastry pie in the early hours of the morning. She wrote:

"There's no pies in Cape Town. I went to like 3… nothing..."

South Africans flocked to the comments section with different reactions to Bragga's cravings. Many were convinced that the rapper may be pregnant for her rapper boo AKA.

@DeenickJ commented:

"There’s never any when u need them especially at this hour."

@MoolaEamnt noted:

"Lol...They only make them weekends...All the 1's that were made were complete by evening...They never have pies from the day before...They say ayilali pastry...They always serve fresh pies!"

