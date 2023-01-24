Mzansi is discussing DJ Maphorisa's "dirty" feet after popular catfish Chris Excel roasted the Amapiano producer

The troll with millions of followers claimed Phori doesn't bath, adding that his feet look like those of a car mechanic

Peeps shared mixed reactions to Chris' remarks, with some calling him out for shading the star who is making money through music

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

DJ Maphorisa is trending on social media. Popular Twitter catfish Chris Excel sparked a huge debate on is timeline when he threw shade at the Amapiano producer's allegedly dirty feet.

DJ Maphorisa trended when Mzansi discussed his "dirty" feet. Image: @djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

Chris claimed he doens't think Phori baths. To support his remarks, Chris posted a snap of DJ Maphorisa showing his feet. He was with Kabza De Small in the snap. The Izolo hitmaker was wearing designer slippers showing his feet.

Using his handle with millions of followers, @ChrisExcel102 took to Twitter and claimed Phori doen't take good care of himself, adding that his feet look like a mechanic's feet.

"I don’t think Phori bath… inyawo ngathi uma Machenic."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mzansi shares mixed reactions after Chris Excel shades DJ Maphorisa

Peeps took to Chris' comment section on the micro-blogging app and shared mixed views to his comments. Some agreed with him while others called him out for shading Phori.

@GzeLeeroy said:

"I think you got beef with Phori, always 'Phori doesn't bath, Phori is always dirt'......tell us what's the story..."

@Caroltjetjane wrote:

"Arg dude, you're boring hey. That time he’s wearing Gucci with those feet you making fun of something you probably wished you could afford."

@KhabeleMac commented:

"Most Zimbabweans, their feet are like that I don't know why."

@Shinga_10 said:

"We need to adopt him as Zulus, introduce him to brentwood, force him to be with Mthandeni or Quality every week bamfundise amanzi (teach him how to bath)."

@Floyd_Tso35 wrote:

"Wena continue bathing while Phori is making millions."

@uniteddjsafrica added:

"Of course, he's an Amapiano mechanic."

Robbie Malinga's son gives back to the community

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Robbie Malinga's 21-year-old son is giving back to the community. Rob Mally, also known as Robbie Malinga jnr, reportedly helped 40 less fortunate families and schoolkids around Mzansi with groceries.

The young man shared that the initiative is inspired by his late dad. Robbie Malinga was a popular singer and music producer. Rob Mally revealed that his father used to identify random families in different provinces and assist them with groceries throughout the year when he was still alive.

He was in primary school at the time, addig that his dad taught him not to parade the families he helps but rather leave them happy with their dignity still intact.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News