Local Rapper Colabs With 13 Us Artists, Drops Mix Tape Ahead of Holidays

A young and talented rapper is making huge strides in his career by managing to network with US artists

He worked with 13 artists from the US who collaborated with him on his latest mixtape

The young rapper hopes to inspire other young artists to reach for their dreams and that it is possible to work with artists from all over the world

An up and comping rapper has been working on a dream project for a while. Briefly News spoke to him a while ago when we learned that he was hosting hip hop workshops in his neighbourhood to encourage local artists to chase their dreams.

He recently got in touch and announced that he'd managed to work with some up and coming US artists and a couple of artists from Africa.

His dream was to show that smaller musicians can also make multi-national collaborations just like mainstream artists.

He hopes to encourage young artists like himself to reach for their dreams and grasp them.

The rapper goes by the name Blavck Bruce Wayneh II, and said that he was able to work with artists from other countries simply by logging into Facebook and networking.

His recent mixtape, Depressed Teen, was able to rack up over 6 000 streams on Audiomack and his other project Trip to Sextasy is sitting on over 5 000 streams.

He worked with an artist from Ghana, another from Cameroon and one from Nigeria. Some of the US artists, Gerio Phillips, Ronnie Whaley, Dracco Ghetto Kortez and a female artist Allie, were happy to work with the inspirational young rapper.

Young rapper explains how he's helping to grow the industry at grassroots level

Earlier, Briefly News reported that a rap artist who goes by the handle Blavck Bruce Wayneh II on Facebook is doing amazing things for young rappers in his community.

Every Sunday he sacrifices his time to host hip hop sessions that give young artists a space to showcase their skills.

Journey into music

He spoke to Briefly News and explained that his journey into the world of music started at the age of 14 when he got introduced to rap music in high school.

As an avid soccer player, he made the tough choice to focus on his music and has not looked back. His music career is starting to take off and he's already performed with two overseas artists, one of them a Nigerian.

