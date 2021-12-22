South African-born artist Gugu Zulu put her country on the map when she made The Voice finals held in Germany

Although she didn’t win the singing contest, the talented songstress impressed the German crowd

Gugu is no stranger to the stage as she previously made the SA Idols Top 16 and also starred on The Lion King stage

South African songstress Gugu Zulu represented Mzansi remarkably in Germany after making it to The Voice finals in Germany over the weekend.

South African-born singer Gugu Zulu. Image / Instagram

Source: Instagram

While she did not win the competition, TheGoodThingsGuy reported that Zulu wowed the audience with her performance. She is multitalented in the arts as she previously entered South African Idols Season 13 and made it to the Top 16 and has also performed on The Lion King stage as Nala.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo and PJ Powers are just some of the big South African names that Zulu has worked with.

The young woman hails from Mandeni in KwaZulu-Natal. She studied at the University of KwaZulu-Natal and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree.

It is needless to say that this young queen is destined for greatness.

Watch Gugu's powerful performance singing When It Goes Down:

