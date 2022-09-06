Donald has taken to social media to show love to K.O for dropping one of the hottest singles in the country

The rapper's single #SETE is topping charts and doing numbers on digital music platforms and radio stations

K.O, who features Blxckie and Young Stunna in the lit single, thanked the I Deserve hitmaker for showing him love

Singer Donald has taken to his timeline to show love to K.O. The rapper currently has one of the hottest singles in the country.

Donald has applauded K.O for dropping #SETE. Image: @donaldindenial, @mrcashtime

K.O's track featuring Blxckie and Young Stunna is doing multiple numbers and is on high rotation on South African radio and TV stations.

Donald took to to share his thoughts on K.O's fire single, #SETE. He praised the Mpumalanga-born rapper for dropping a fire record. The I Deserve hitmaker wrote:

"KO has a monster of a HIT in #SETE."

K.O took to Donald's comment section to show his some brotherly love for praising is track. Mr Cash Time replied:

"Bless big dawg."

Music lovers took to both the stars' timelines to also give K.O his flowers for dropping an epic tune.

@charismaMissP said:

"SETE reminds of something special you also did with Call Me FT Runtown. SETE is fire."

@MrSifundo wrote:

"You got to put some respect on @MrCashtime's name, after so many years in the game he's still dropping fire records."

@ThapiTeddy added:

"Got a Million views on Music Video too."

K.O announces official release date for Skhanda Republic 3

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that K.O announced that he'll drop his new album in a few days' time. The rapper shared that Skhanda Republic 3 will drop mid-September.

Mr Cash Time dropped the leading single to the album recently. Sete reached 1 million views in 10 days on YouTube. He features Young Stunna and Blxckie on the dope banger.

Taking to Twitter, K.O sent hip-hop heads into a frenzy when he shared that date he will release his upcoming body of work. The hip-hop artist wrote he'll drop the album on 16 September.

