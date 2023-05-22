Nomfundo Moh received gold and platinum plaques for her singles on the Amagama album, marking a significant achievement in her musical career

The South African songbird expressed overwhelming joy and gratitude in a heartfelt message shared on Instagram, thanking fans for their unwavering support

Nomfundo Moh's remarkable accomplishments drew admiration from fans and fellow artists, who celebrated her success and expressed pride in her achievements

Nomfundo Moh posted an emotional Instagram message celebrating her gold and platinum plaques. Images: @iamnomfundomoh

South African songbird Nomfundo Moh experienced a wave of emotions as she received gold and platinum plaques for her singles on the Amagama album at the Universal Music offices.

In a heartwarming message shared on her Instagram timeline, Nomfundo was visibly overwhelmed with joy upon receiving the accolades. Nomfundo Moh listed her incredible achievements as she thanked fans and followers for their support.

Nomfundo wrote:

"Amagama album is PLATINUM. Phakade Lami is 6 times PLATINUM. Soft Life is 3 times PLATINUM. Lilizela & Ngamkhetha are certified PLATINUM. Sibaningi, Umthwalo, Izibusiso, Nginjena & Kuhle are certified GOLD.

"My point is, kukho konke okungenzeka, please respect the name, NOMFUNDO MOH. I thank you as I sit down."

Nomfundo's prosperity receives praise from fans across the globe

The Soft Life singer's impressive feats gained admiration from her faithful fans. Mzansi sang Moh's praises and felt the singer deserved her shine.

@colourme__sim said:

"Forever so proud of you my baby!!! Ngikuthand’ ukufa mntanami❤️❤️❤️"

mpumi_somandla said:

"Congratulations baby❤️"

@w.mbatha said:

"Congratulations, sweetheart!"

@andiswa_tau said:

"Congratulations, Nomfundo!"

@thapelomolomo0 said:

"Congratulations❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@manny_yack said:

" Khuphuka Mkhaya!!"

@iamnombuso said:

"Congratulations, my love ❤️"

@malik.revait said:

"Been listening intently from all the way out in Canada!"

Nomfundo Moh becomes the most-streamed female artist in Mzansi in 2022 after dropping her debut album Amagama

Briefly News previously reported on Nomfundo becoming the most-streamed female artist of 2022 in South Africa.

The songstress' first album featured hits such as Phakade Lami, Soft Life and Lilizela. It had 13 tracks, which were all produced by Martin Manqoba Sosibo. The album was also certified gold in the country.

The star's debut project was the top-performing female project last year.

