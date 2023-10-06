Drake's latest track, Slime You Out , featuring SZA, has become his twelfth number-one hit on the Billboard Hot 100 charts

The song brings him one step closer to tying with Michael Jackson, who holds the record with thirteen number-one hits

While Drake's fans celebrated his success, some acknowledged that Michael Jackson's iconic status as the greatest of all time remains unmatched

Grammy Award-winning Canadian rapper Drake is just one song away from tying with Michael Jackson for the fourth-most number ones in Billboard history.

Drake's new song 'Slime You Out' took him one step closer to reaching Michael Jackson's level.

Source: Getty Images

Drake is one song away from tying with Michael Jackson

The release of Drizzy Drake's track Slime You Out, featuring SZA, and its success recently shot the star up the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

The song which is on his upcoming album For All The Dogs became his twelfth number-one hit. This achievement brings him closer to the legendary Michael Jackson, who also had multiple chart-toppers. With thirteen number-one hits.

A post shared by the popular page Daily Loud on X, formerly known as Twitter stated that Champagne Papi is inching closer to becoming one of the male soloists with the most hits. The post read:

"Drake is now only one No. 1 hit away from tying Michael Jackson as a male soloist with the most number No. 1 hits in Hot 100 history "

Drake's fans praise him for his success

Drake has been showered with praise over his unmatched success. Many fans celebrated the news with heartwarming comments.

@cityfitss said:

"Drake breaking Michael Jackson's record when he drops his new album, we will be there."

@Derahback wrote:

"Drake is greater than Micheal Jackson"

@valazat commented:

"Still doesn’t mean he’s close to what Jackson was. Michael will always remain the greatest of all time."

@odogwunwanem added:

"If there had been the internet during the Micheal Jackson era Drake wouldn’t come close in tying MJ in anything."

