Prince Kaybee said that he doesn't connect with Tyler ICU's hit song, Mnike

A fan claimed that the DJ/ producer made a remix to the song, to which Prince Kaybee denied the claims, saying he wouldn't consider remixing it

Netizens threw shots at Prince Kaybee for his shady response

Mzansi threw shots at Prince Kaybee for seemingly hating on Tyler ICU's hit song, 'Mnike.' Images: princekaybee_sa

Prince Kaybe is getting trolled on social media for seemingly looking down on Tyler ICU's chart-topping hit, Mnike. The Gugulethu hitmaker claimed that he doesn't connect with the song and wouldn't remix it.

Prince Kaybee shares thoughts on Mnike

Another day, another Prince Kaybee Twitter (X) post that puts him at the centre of social media criticism. This time, the Club Controller gave his thoughts on Tyler ICU's hit song, Mnike, which also happens to be one of Rihanna's favourite songs!

A fan praised Prince Kaybee for the remix he did for the song. In response, the DJ said he doesn't have a remake of Mnike. Not only that, Prince Kaybee claimed that he wouldn't even consider remixing the song because he doesn't connect with it:

"I don’t have a Mnike remix, I wouldn’t do it because I don’t connect with the song musically. But great song nonetheless."

Mzansi weighs in on Prince Kaybee's post

Like clockwork, netizens came guns blazing to attack Prince Kaybee over his response:

BadGirlJiela wrote:

"The Only song I know of Prince Kaybe is Charlotte., thats it! Why are people asking him to remix music when his greatest hit was 10 years ago?"

Katz_ClassicMan claimed:

"You wouldn't have done it like DJ Shimza but anyways."

NeyoFlacko said:

"Ya, we know you and hits don’t connect at all."

"Vincent59257602

"All the other stuff you said wasn't necessary, in my own humble opinion."

April1pt claimed:

"You will never ever have a big song like that, because you are just a horrible person."

Burna Boy dances to Mnike

In an earlier report, Briefly News caught online reactions to Burna Boy vibing in a club and passionately singing Tyler ICU's hit song, Mnike.

Tyler is in the middle of his European tour, and the success of his song has made him one of the most sought-after Amapiano producers in the country.

