Netizens are impressed with DJ Zinhle's new song 'Mdali.' Image: @djzinhle

Popular house music producer and DJ Zinhle has recently dropped a new banger just in time for the Easter season, and fans are loving it.

DJ Zinhle drops new track Mdali

Social media is buzzing as DJ Zinhle gave them another hit song on Thursday, 28 March 2024. The star has been the talk of town recently as netizens are loving her new track Mdali.

A Twitter (X) user, @lungelo_khoza_2, shared a tweet on her timeline praising and applauding DJ Zinhle for blessing them with a banger just in time for the Easter weekend and also mentioned that the song is now her daily prayer.

She wrote:

"DJ Zinhle & Basetsana really listened to God when he gave them this song because what a powerful moving song from today it’s my morning prayer till night #Mdali DJ Zinhle & Basetsana."

See the post below:

Netizens give Zinhle's song a thumbs-up

Many netizens on social media approved of the Thula hitmaker's new track. See some of the comments below:

@shukrani__ praised:

"They made sure we get banger no doubt #Mdali DJ Zinhle and Basetsana."

@GomolemoMzansi wrote:

"They truly blessed us #Mdali DJ Zinhle & Basetsana."

@_MphoT_ wrote:

"Good music is everything to us in South Africa #Mdali

@Malindy__ commented:

"They really came through for us #Mdali by Dj Zinhle & Basetsana."

@caleb_njabulo tweeted:

"They did the most love this is a banger #Mdali DJ Zinhle & Basetsana."

@mystree_ mentioned:

"#Mdali by DJ Zinhle & Basetsana is such a moving song."

@sthe_e_nkosi said:

"Ay you don't miss Mama ❤Great vocalist too big ups Basetsana."

DJ Zinhle endorses Pearl Thusi's career

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Zinhle backed her friend and businesswoman Pearl Thusi's newly launched career as a DJ.

DJ Zinhle shared that Pearl Thusi is her new favourite disk jockey and added that they will have fun together as she is now a DJ.

