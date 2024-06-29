Sjava’s Mbombela Performance on 'Isibuko' Tour to Broadcast Live on SABC 1, Fans Excited
- Sjava will put on a show in Mbombela, and all his fans in South Africa will be able to watch
- Beloved Zulu singer Sjava has been on his 2024 Isibuko tour, and his upcoming stop in Mpumalanga will be broadcast for all to see
- Sjava's supporters were beside themselves following details about how they would be able to watch him even without tickets
Sjava fans were delighted to know they could watch their favourite musician live in Mpumalanga. The beloved musician from KZN worked with SABC 1 to treat his fans.
Sjava's fans were excited that they would see their favourite artist performing at one of the shows of his Isibuko tour. Many people were delighted to have the chance to see more of Sjava's talent.
Sjava's Mbombela show available on SABC 1
Sjava is set to perform in Mbombela on 29 June 2024, which is a part of his Isibuko tour. The concert will be broadcast on SABC 1 at 8 pm, and he was happy to remind his fans. Read the post below:
Sjava's Mbombela concert has fans excited
Many people were raving about how they were looking forward to seeing Sjava live. The musician's supporters said they are always happy watching his one-man shows. Read some of the comments from fans below:
dion_nkuna_50 said:
"This show wll be fire."
nondumiso_mdakane commented:
"Sicela ione man show please sizofaka ama leave early."
@telile_ assured Sjava:
"Sobe silapho nkabi yam."
@Njabulokhuzway9 wanted more:
"Must do an unplugged on metro fm tomorrow on his show, that will be."
ayanda_klaas_ wrote:
"Will watch."
Sjava praises Saudi's pen game
Briefly News previously reported that Trust Sjava always to uplift his fellow rappers. The star is currently embarking on his Isibuko Tour in Durban, and he brought Sjava for his recent performance.
Talented rapper Sjava has lauded fellow rapper and friend Saudi and praised his songwriting abilities.
During a recent show at his sold-out Isibuko Tour at the PlayHouse Theatre in Durban, the rapper invited Suaid to perform their hit song Ungavumi.
