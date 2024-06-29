Sjava will put on a show in Mbombela, and all his fans in South Africa will be able to watch

Beloved Zulu singer Sjava has been on his 2024 Isibuko tour, and his upcoming stop in Mpumalanga will be broadcast for all to see

Sjava's supporters were beside themselves following details about how they would be able to watch him even without tickets

Sjava fans were delighted to know they could watch their favourite musician live in Mpumalanga. The beloved musician from KZN worked with SABC 1 to treat his fans.

Sjava will perform in Mbombela and all his fans can watch on SABC 1. Image: @sjava_atm

Source: Instagram

Sjava's fans were excited that they would see their favourite artist performing at one of the shows of his Isibuko tour. Many people were delighted to have the chance to see more of Sjava's talent.

Sjava's Mbombela show available on SABC 1

Sjava is set to perform in Mbombela on 29 June 2024, which is a part of his Isibuko tour. The concert will be broadcast on SABC 1 at 8 pm, and he was happy to remind his fans. Read the post below:

Sjava's Mbombela concert has fans excited

Many people were raving about how they were looking forward to seeing Sjava live. The musician's supporters said they are always happy watching his one-man shows. Read some of the comments from fans below:

dion_nkuna_50 said:

"This show wll be fire."

nondumiso_mdakane commented:

"Sicela ione man show please sizofaka ama leave early."

@telile_ assured Sjava:

"Sobe silapho nkabi yam."

@Njabulokhuzway9 wanted more:

"Must do an unplugged on metro fm tomorrow on his show, that will be."

ayanda_klaas_ wrote:

"Will watch."

