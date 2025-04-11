Nigerian artist Davido raised suspicion among his fans after sharing a fascinating insight into his marriage with Chioma Rowland

Davido and Chioma have been married since 2023 and have been together for nearly 13 years

Fans and Nigerian influencers reacted on social media to say Davido needs to learn from his mistakes while some criticised his marriage

Award-winning Nigerian recording artist Davido raised questions from his fans after sharing insight into his marriage with Chioma Rowland.

The 32-year-old said his career suffers when he does not see eye-to-eye with his wife, sparking some suspicions about their relationship from fans.

Davido and Chioma Rowland have been married since 2023 and have been together for nearly 13 years.

Since 2023, Davido has been married to Chioma while the couple has been together for nearly 13 years and the 32-year-old has five children after sadly suffering the loss of another.

Davido raises suspicions about his marriage

Fans questioned Davido's marriage after the tweet below:

Davido, who has been married to Chioma since 2023, admitted that he has experienced difficulties in his career and said the reason might be his relationship.

Since 2010, the father of six has established himself worldwide and won several awards, while he performed at the Mzansi leg of Chris Brown’s global tour in December 2024.

The message about his wife raised questions from local fans, who were unimpressed with his work on the Biri Marung remix.

Davido appeared on the Breakfast Club, according to his Instagram account:

Davido has deep roots in South African music

While Davido has dual citizenship in Nigeria and America, the singer has often worked with South African music producers and regularly visits Mzansi.

During an interview on American-based show The Breakfast Club, Davido received praise from local fans after crediting Mzansi as the birthplace of Amapiano.

As fans question Davido’s marriage, the 32-year-old continues to earn global respect and is set to perform in Paris, France, on Tuesday, 15 April 2025.

Nigerian artist Davido will perform in Paris on Tuesday, 15 April 2025. Image: Paras Griffin/Getty Images and Paul Bergen/Redferns.

Fans have concerns about Davido’s approach to marriage

Fans across Mzansi and Nigeria reacted on social media, raising suspicions about Davido’s marriage, with some saying he should not have made his concerns public.

it_Rutie is shocked:

“How can someone be this unintelligent? Weren’t you doing well before you met her?”

GIFTy6286 added a note:

”Especially when you know you are wrong.”

ImmaculateMaths gave Davido some advice:

“It’s simple: Heaven will be closed to your prayers if you don’t always seek to make your wife happy.”

OpemiDmh criticised Davido:

“Being wealthy doesn’t translate to having sense.”

Lepatohbadd said Chimoa has influence:

“Power of a woman.”

Tobbie_seifawa is upset:

“Some men still believe this.”

Tarzan_CFC was impressed with Davido:

“Fooling.”

Dailygistz said Davido should learn:

“That's what holy matrimony is about. You're in sync with your partner, spiritually and physically. He's right.”

Wayas_opinion made a joke:

“So he has been fighting with her for five years?”

Framzyjr gave their opinion:

“That’s why you lose that Grammy.”

Davido was criticised for response to Tyla’s Grammy win

As reported by Briefly News, Nigerian recording artist Davido was criticised by Mzansi fans after saying Tyla’s Grammy Award success should be credited to Africa.

The 32-year-old recording artist got backlash from South African fans who said Tyla’s success was not a group effort.

