"Top Goal Scorer": Cassper Nyovest Talks Ronaldo or Messi on 'The Braai Show'

Cassper Nyovest has shared who his favourite soccer player is. The star spoke about Ronaldo and Messi in a teaser of the upcoming episode of The Braai Show with Cassper Nyovest.

Cassper Nyovest has revealed his favourite soccer star between Ronaldo and Messi. Image: @casspernyovest, @cristiano, @leomessi

Source: Instagram

The rapper-turned-businessman will be talking everything football with Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena on Wednesday, 17 November.

In the clip he posted on Instagram, Mufasa said the greatest footballer of all time is Ronaldo. Rulani told the star that the GOAT of soccer has to be both Ronaldo or Messi. The TV presenter captioned his post:

"Ronaldo or Messi? That's the question as we are talking football tomorrow #TheBraaiShowWithCass with none other than Coach Rulani Mokwena!!! Set your reminders now for 18h00 on Sabc 1!!!"

In the teaser, Mufasa also shared that he would be the top goal scorer if there was a celebrity soccer league in Mzansi. Check out some of the comments from his fans below:

knownassenjo wrote:

"Top goal scorer. Cass you’re my champ."

_kwena.f23 commented:

"Top goal scorer??? They don't take you serious, Cass."

unsullied_lass said:

"You will be top goal what?"

malandela_kamakhosonke wrote:

"I'm not missing this one.... Never."

sibongumenzisithebe added:

"Now I'm gonna watch this one, for the first time."

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena is going to be and the fans are super hyped about it. Cassper Nyovest took to social media to share the news with his followers. He tweeted:

"Masandawana!!! This week on #TheBraaiShowWithCass, we have the one and only Coach Rulani Mokwena!!! Set your reminders for Wednesday 18:00 on SABC 1!"

Many would like to hear from Mokwena and are excited to be seeing him on Cassper's show. The young coach has proved himself to be a force to be reckoned with, especially following his time at Mamelodi Sundowns.

