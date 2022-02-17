Season 18 of South Africa's biggest singing competition Idols SA is coming back and this time it has new judges

Fan-favorite Somizi Mhlongo will be returning back to the panel alongside actress Thembi Seete and rapper JR Bogopa

Thembi Seete and JR will be replacing radio personality Unathi Nkayi and Randall Abrahams who exited the music competition

Idols SA season is almost upon us and fans cannot wait as the show is ushering in both old and new faces. There were mixed reactions when producers of the show announced on Wednesday that multiple award-winning media personality Somizi Mhlongo was coming back to the judges' panel.

Somizi Mhlongo, Thembi Seete and JR Bogopa are the new Idols SA judges. Image: @thembiseete, @jrafrika and @somizi

Source: Instagram

Somizi will be joined by the talented actress and singer Thembi Seete and acclaimed music producer and rapper JR Bogopa. Rapper ProVerb will be returning as the music competition's presenter.

Following the announcement of Idols SA season 18 judges panel, many fans have been wondering who are they and why were they selected. Briefly News takes a look at the judges.

Somizi Mhlongo

One can not talk about Idols SA and not mention the one and only Somizi Mhlongo. Somizi has been a judge on the singing competition for a number of seasons earning him the title fan favorite.

Idols SA viewers love SomG so much that they lobbied for his return when he was temporarily fired due to personal issues with his estranged husband Mohale Motaung TimesLive reports.

According to ZAlebs, fans love Somizi because he brings energy and vibrancy to the show. He is also loved because of his dramatic dressing and honest opinion as a judge.

2. Thembi Seete

Also joining the panel is the multi-talented actress and singer Thembi Seete. Thembi has been gracing our TV screens since the days of Yizo Yizo.

Speaking to SowetanLive on her role as a new judge, Seete said she was a tad nervous about assuming her position as the resident judge unlike the guest judge role she was given last year.

“I’ve been in the industry for a long time and I know how it feels to want to feel the spark while on stage.

“So, I’m hoping my contribution will help channel them in the right path and grant them the opportunity for a music career they deserve,” Seete said.

This is not Seete's first time on Idols SA, she has graced the show as a guest judge.

3. JR Bogopa

JR Bogopa will also be making his first appearance as a judge on the show. As a music producer, JR has the eye to fish out extraordinary talent. The rapper also boasts of a music publishing company, record company, and music distribution app hence he is the perfect addition to the Idols SA judges panel.

“With my background as a producer, I plan to help implement the knowledge I have in finding and unearthing raw talent.

“Coming into this, I want to be a judge that will want the best from an artist,” JR told SowetanLive.

Source: Briefly News