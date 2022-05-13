A new gameshow, The Saturday Showdown will be hosted by radio presenter Skhumba Hlophe and sports news broadcaster, Thato Moeng

The new hosts of The Saturday Showdown will present a game show with the biggest money prize in South African history

The show, which involves tests of skill with some comedy thrown in, will also give the audience at home a chance to win cash prizes

On 4 June, Thato Moeng and Skhuma Hlophe will grace South Africa with their new competitive gameshow, The Saturday Showdown.

New hosts of 'The Saturday Showdown' are Kaya 959 radio presenter, Skhumba Hlophe, and Thato Moeng, SuperSport reporter. Image: Instagram/@thatomoeng/@skhumba_official

Both of the hosts have impressive backgrounds in the industry already. KayaFM's Skhumba, with his radiant personality, and Supersport's Thato Moeng, with her bubbliness, look forward to making a dynamic duo.

How will Mzansi Magic's The Saturday Showdown work?

ZAlebs reports M-Net director of local entertainment, Shirley Adonisi, said:

“It’s the kind of show that will appeal to viewers across age and interest – be they into sports or pop culture."

The new game show blends comedy and competition. The Saturday Showdown will involve five contestants who will face off in a variety of games.

The games will range from traditional games like big wheel spins, where they will need their luck, to others involving skill. The Saturday Showdown will also feature karaoke, puzzles and even shooting hoops.

Those who tune in to watch will be happy about the R50 000 weekly cash price for viewers at home.

Skhumba Hlophe and Thato Moeng's fans will love The Saturday Showdown's hosts

The two new hosts' supporters will be happy to see them on their screens. Fans of Skhumba and Thato Moeng are always showing love on social media.

Supporters always compliment Thato's presenting skills:

@mack_mr wrote:

"Happy to see you grow stronger and confident in how you handle your broadcasts, always a fan of yours. Keep at it and well done, cheers to many more years!"

@bogopatabureesrom also commented on Thato's Instagram, saying:

"Hi my favourite soccer presenter, keep up the good work, my dear!"

@clarencesdb described the new host's vibe saying:

"Fabulous energetic Thato."

Funny guy Skhumba will be sure to bring us laughs that his fans always appreciate.

@aladym commented on the comedian's Instagram:

"You make me laugh every morning, can’t stop laughing."

After attending Skhumba's show @azo.oli wrote:

"Yhooo it was too lit, what an experience!"

Enjoying Skhumba's comedy video, @khosi.zoe_mvelase said:

"Loved watching every second of this!"

