LaConco left many in Mzansi unimpressed when she revealed that she rented a posh house just for filming Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Durban

The reality TV star told the other housewives during the reunion episode that she doesn't own the title deed to the mansion and confessed that she's just a tenant

Furious viewers of the show accused her of being a liar and some went as far as saying she must not continue filming the show

LaConco rubbed many of The Real Housewives of Durban fans up the wrong way when she revealed she's a tenant. Many viewers were surprised that the reality TV star rented a mansion just to film the show.

Jacob Zuma's baby mama revealed this during the show's latest reunion episode. She filmed the whole of Season 2 at the rented home.

According to TshisaLIVE, the businesswoman confessed to the other housewives that she doesn't own the title deed to the house that appeared in the show.

She tried to defend herself by arguing that she lives with the child of a former president which is why she keeps some of her life private. Social media users took to Twitter and accused LaConco of living a lie following her revelation.

@lilbourgieboy commented:

"That property LaConco shot her home scenes in is not where she lives. Yeah, this lady needs to get demoted. She’s literally crafting her life for the cameras."

@shoke_is_me wrote:

"She goes as far as renting a house she can film in, why? #RHODurbanreunion sis for your own 'safety', don't continue with the show @la_conco."

@Tsholof65409235 added:

"Kanti that house is not Laconco's, wow hey. What exactly is she hiding? Not even bo Oprah are as private as she is, gosh. This one ai."

