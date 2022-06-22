The Black Door promises to bring scandal and passion in July 2022. Short Gun has a new crush but will it be reciprocated? Rebecca has some dirty tricks up her sleeve with Khaya, and others who try to cross her. Nkanyiso has to fight tooth and nail for any of his plans. The Black Door is rife with issues. Can the club be saved? Keep reading The Black Door July 2022 teasers.

'The Black Door' will have Short Gun pining over Nelly. Rebecca will prove why she is the ultimate boss lady of shady dealings.

Rebecca does the most to hustle out of tough situations. Nelly's desperation for a wealthy partner makes her an easy target for one trickster. Nkanyiso has a face-off against Rebecca. Can he live to see another day?

The Black Door July 2022 starts with Rebecca, also called Mam'Rebs, (played by Linda Sebezo) already up to something cold-blooded. Can the sinister businesswoman keep her hands clean at The Black Door? Nkanyiso makes a worthy enemy as he gets Mam'Rebs down. How long can his hold over her last?

'The Black Door' will see many characters try to navigate the scandalous world of The Black Door club with drama from Rebbeca, Khaya, Nkanyiso, and more

1 July 2022, Friday: Episode 60 (Killjoy)

Rebecca struggles with deciding what to do with Junior but opts for a violent option. Khaya has to deal with the consequences of laying hands on Frans. Meanwhile, Frans also spins tales about what Khaya wants. Enhle has bad news for Jupiter.

4 July 2022, Monday: Episode 61 (Rebs' wrath)

Rebecca sets Junior’s possessions alight. Short Gun is falling for Nelly, but is he alone in his feelings?

5 July 2022, Tuesday: Episode 62 (Two yellow doors)

Rebecca is not pleased with Kenny's progress in finding Junior. Enhle’s biggest nightmare about her virginity comes true. Nkanyiso’s snooping may be fruitful as he gets close to Rebecca’s secrets.

7 July 2022, Wednesday: Episode 63 Khaya (Meet my dad)

Nandi starts her important day with loved ones, but Khaya is stunned by what he finds out.

8 July 2022, Thursday: Episode 64 (Behind closed doors)

Khaya is undecided, especially when he faces high expectations. Nkanyiso cannot accept what he sees in private. Nelly declines Short Gun's big move.

8 July 2022, Friday: Episode 65 (A Loud silence)

Rebecca finds who snuck into The Black Door. Romeo cautions Short Gun about his tactic to win Nelly over with money. Will Short Gun heed his warning? Frans is unhappy that Khaya will not dump Nandi.

11 July 2022, Monday: Episode 66 (Don’t push me)

Rebecca threatens Nkanyiso. Frans cautions Nandi about what will happen if she does not stop seeing Khaya. Short Gun sees the reality of being with Nelly.

12 July 2022, Tuesday: Episode 67 (Pay up or perish)

Nkanyiso ignores Rebecca's threats and gets taught a hard lesson. Nelly tries to get to know Short Gun on a deeper level. Khaya debilitates to uncover Frans’s mystery life.

13 July 2022, Wednesday: Episode 68 (A Rock and a hard place)

Nelly starts to change her mind about Short Gun but is not willing to go all the way with him. Frans makes a hard-to-resist proposal to Khaya. Rebecca is calm as Boniswa and Boy-Boy try to figure out Nkanyiso's whereabouts.

14 July 2022, Thursday: Episode 69(Pride and poverty)

Nelly gives in when it comes to Short Gun. Khaya makes a high-risk choice. Nkanyiso returns, and Rebecca is unimpressed.

15 July 2022, Friday: Episode 70 (Painful decisions)

Mam'Rebs has no choice but to go along with Nkanyiso’s requests after he gets some leverage against her. Khaya disappoints Nandi while Short Gun finds out Nelly’s trickery.

18 July 2022, Monday: Episode 71 (Khaya’s freedom)

Nelly tells Short Gun that they have an open relationship. Nkanyiso works his way into being the boss at the factory plant. Khaya signs the contract for his modern transport and leaves from The Black Door.

19 July 2022, Tuesday: Episode 72 (Not the boss of me)

Rebecca gives Khaya one opportunity to return to The Black Door. Boniswa tells Nkanyiso, who is in charge of the manufacturing plant. Short Gun will not let Nelly go without a fight.

20 July 2022, Wednesday: Episode 73 (Building an empire)

The Black Door is going downhill after Khaya is a no-show. Nelly is stunned when she finds out the depth of Short Gun's wallet. Nkanyiso charms the factory’s staff.

21 July 2022, Thursday: Episode 74 (Big surprises)

Nelly can not handle being intimate with Short Gun. Rebecca plots about how to get Khaya to work again. Nkanyiso makes another proposal to Boniswa.

22 July 2022, Friday: Episode 75 (The victory lap)

Khaya’s sacrifices bear fruit as he gets away. Rebecca does not expect Boniswa and Nkanyiso's good news. Short Gun impresses Nelly some more.

25 July 2022, Monday: Episode 76 (The taste of freedom)

Khaya enjoys her first day while Nkanyiso’s plans get wrecked. Nelly has problems walking thanks to Short Gun. Nomsa does not want anyone to go to Boy-Boy’s party.

26 July 2022, Tuesday: Episode 77 (Mi casa su casa)

Nelly finds out that she may have been mistaken about Short Gun. Rebecca assists Khaya with an issue, but for her benefit too. Nkanyiso’s Gogo comes over with no plan to leave.

27 July 2022, Wednesday: Episode 78 (What is done in the dark)

Khaya sees Rebecca with the police officer who caught him. Nkanyiso gets worried that Rebecca needs his uncles to send a letter of intent. Short Gun regrets tricking Nelly. Will she forgive him?

28 July 2022, Thursday: Episode 79 (Wash my sins white)

Mam'Rebs has an issue with Nkanyiso doing everything to ensure the wedding is successful. Khaya hopes a cleansing will rejuvenate him. Nomsa takes Malume Bulelaniadvice to be less strict with the children when it comes to Mam'Rebs.

29 July 2022, Friday: Episode 80 (Intriguing Sokhulu boys)

Rebecca promises things will not go easy for Nkanyiso’s family at the lobola arrangements. Khaya cannot handle it when Rebecca uses Velaphi as leverage against him. Short Gun turns down Nelly's advances.

What will happen to the Cast members of The Black Door

The Black Door's July episodes continue to give audiences much-anticipated drama. Rebecca will have a rollercoaster month as she deals with unruly employees. Khaya's life plans backfire. Who will catch him when he falls? Watch The Black Door on eTV Mondays to Friday at 21:30 or stay ahead with regular teasers online.

Mama Rebbeca

Rebecca is as ruthless as ever in July 2022. Rebecca' club starts to go down under because of Khaya, who randomly disappears. Will she resort to dirty tricks when her star entertainer disappears without warning? Rebecca has an epic clash with Nkanyiso, who makes decisions without her approval. Rebecca's intense side will be in the spotlight as she plots to make several things go her way. Rebecca will also make an unfortunate soul regret messing with her.

'The Black Door' will see Rebecca at her worst when she stops at nothing to stop her club.

Khaya

Khaya rocks Rebecca's life as he does a disappearing act. When his life begins to fall apart, Rebecca is the only one who can save him, but it will be at a high cost. Khaya is sent into a tailspin when his knight in shining armor may have swindled him for their own interest. Will Khaya retaliate or stay quiet?

'The Black Door' will show Khaya trying to navigate life while Rebecca does not help him cope with his troubles.

