The Mzansi Youth Choir from South Africa advanced to the finals of America's Got Talent Season 18

The Soweto-based choir secured their spot in the finale alongside blind Indonesian singer-songwriter Putri Ariani

The young kids conveyed what the achievement on the talent show meant to them on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Mzansi Youth Choir dazzled on the 'America's Got Talent' stage. Image: @MzansiYouthChoi

Source: Twitter

The Mzansi Youth Choir, hailing from Soweto, has successfully advanced to the finals of the 18th season of America's Got Talent (AGT).

Mzansi Youth Choir shines on AGT

Following the elimination of nine more acts in the talent competition, they secured their spot in the final round, along with the talented 17-year-old singer-songwriter Putri Ariani from Indonesia, who happens to be blind.

Dressed in elegant white and gold attire, the South African choir captivated the audience with their rendition of Fleetwood Mac's Everywhere at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, earning themselves a coveted spot in the final episode scheduled for September 26th.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Mzansi Youth Choir excited by AGT finale

The choir took to social media to express their excitement about advancing to finals out 75 000 entries.

"It's been a week! Still cannot believe we went from auditioning @AGT to performing in the semi-finals and now have the chance to perform at the FINALS. The chance of a lifetime."

See the tweet below:

AGT viewers marvel at Mzansi Youth Choir's talent

@_simplyenny said:

"Congratulations yall deserve R33m, not the other guy.❤️"

@EmaediongL stated:

"I really love the Mzansi Youth Choir on AGT. They’re so original even when singing other people’s songs. I can’t wait to watch their next performance."

@DfoWrites

"I dug Mzansi Youth Choir, but it's criminal that they beat out Warrior Squad for a spot in the #AGT finals."

@UnityInSA tweeted:

"No R33m handed to them to advertise for South Africa. Just pure talent on the world's stage. Salute to Mzansi Youth Choir for making it through to season 18th finals of America's Got Talent."

@MsMaryB wrote:

"If Mzansi Youth Choir makes an album I will be first in line with my money in hand to buy it. They’re absolutely astonishing. Brilliant."

@onufreyonboard added:

"Congratulations, Mzansi Youth Choir!"

African kids take Gwara Gwara to ‘Britain’s Got Talent’, awarded golden buzzer mid-performance

In another article, Briefly News reported that a performance group of kids from Uganda went viral on TikTok. People were thoroughly entertained by their African fusion dance.

One of the most epic moves the kids performed originated from South Africa. The viral video of the children had many people feeling proudly African.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News