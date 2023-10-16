Rising star Mnqobi Kunene has gotten candid about his role on the new Showmax Original Outlawz

This is Kunene's second major TV role where he plays the character of Kwanele Dlamini

He talks about how he felt when he found out that he bagged the gig on the Wild West-inspired drama

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Mnqobi Kunene opens up about 'Outlawz' role as the lover-boy Kwanele Dlamini. Images:_umnqobi_.

Source: Instagram

Showmax's newcomer Mnqobi Kunene has opened up about his new role on the Wild-West-inspired drama Outlawz after 1Magic's How To Manifest A Man.

The series focuses on two rival families, the cattle-farming Biyela's and the Ts'eole raiders, set on the border of KwaZulu Natal and Lesotho. It also explores how love can find you in the most unexpected ways.

Mnqobi Kunene opens us about Kwanele Dlamini's character on Outlawz

The fitness trainer and eye candy plays the role of wealthy lover-boy Kwanele Dlamini, who tirelessly works at earning the love of Sihle Biyela, his onscreen love interest played by Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku.

He said in an interview shared byTshisaLIVE how he relates with his character:

"With my agricultural background, it feels like I am incorporating my experiences into the story and reliving my life."

Mnqobi Kunene reflects on how Outlawz changed his life

Joining the star-studded cast with the likes of Shaka iLembe star Thembinkosi Mthembu and veteran actress Mmabatho Mogotsi from Yizo Yizo, Kunene remembers how he felt when he found out that he got the role, and said:

"I screamed with excitement. I was in the gym. I screamed so loud, that people were wondering what was happening with this guy. I was super excited.

"This story is more like the life I wanted for myself, a life that was the plan when my dad was around. The first audition was on the anniversary of the day my dad passed away, so it felt like it was a gift from him."

Nkanyiso Mnchunu gets praised by Deli Malinga for his acting

In more entertainment stories on Briefly News, Umkhokha star Deli Malinga, who plays the role of Thenjiwe Mzobe, sent a shout-out to her onscreen son Mlungisi Mthembu played by Nkanyiso Mnchunu.

She wrote a tribute to Mnchunu, praising his artistry and appreciating their onscreen chemistry. The pair got an overall applause from their fans.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News