The cast of the new upcoming Netflix drama series Magenta Coal has been unveiled

The late Busi Lurayi is one of the cast members of Magenta Coal alongside Connie Chiume and Nambitha Mpumlwana

Netizens can't wait to see Busi Lurayi on screen once more since she has passed away

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News WhatsApp Channel - Breaking News on the Go - FOLLOW NOW

The late Busi Lurayi will debut on the new Netflix show 'Magenta Coal'. Image: @busi_lurayi

Source: Instagram

Gone but never forgotten. The late actress and powerhouse Busi Lurayi will be seen on screen once more by her fans.

Busi Lurayi will be featured on the Netflix Magenta Coals series

It has been over a year since we lost the most talented actress in the entertainment industry and Mzansi as a whole. Busi Lurayi passed away last year July at her home.

A new upcoming Netflix drama series, Magenta Coal cast members have been announced, and it was unveiled that the late How To Ruin Christmas actress is one of the cast members of the drama series and that she will be joined by two other powerhouses, Connie Chiume and Nambitha Mpumlwana.

An X user, @Jabu_Macdonald, shared the news on social media about the star being featured on the show and that this series was shot in 2021 before Busi passed away.

He wrote:

"Introducing the cast of the series coming to Netflix this Friday 27 October."

Check out the post below:

Fans can't wait to watch Busi Lurayi once again

Shortly after it went viral that Busi Lurayi would be on screen again for a new Netflix drama series, fans of the late star were excited that they would get to see her again on screen. Check out some of the comments below:

@Official_Paledi said:

"Gone too soon, I miss her humor. Such a talented and beautiful person."

@Tumi_dah_Moh wrote:

"pure talent. Gone too soon."

@Cecilia_Mthwane replied:

"Can't wait!"

@TheGenius100 responded:

"I can tell you for free that this will be interesting to watch."

@mihlali_Qotoyi1 said:

"Yes I am definitely watching."

@Thee_mademoisel wrote:

"Oh wow, we'll be blessed with some scenes from Ms lurayi."

@Future_billy replied:

"We will see Busi perform once more."

'How to Ruin Christmas': Busisiwe Lurayi's aunt opens up about star's passing

Briefly News previously reported that Busisiwe Lurayi's aunt, Sonti Lurayi has shared more details about the actress' passing. Sonti opened up about the award-winning actor's untimely death in a recent interview.

Sonti, who played the role of Busisiwe's mom after her biological mother passed away, expressed that the family is still devastated and is still waiting for answers about her cause of death. Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Sonti said they're still waiting for a report with all the answers, adding that it is delaying the family from making major decisions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News