‘Scandal!’ Denies DJ Nomvelo Makhanya’s Accusations Against TV Show Bosses
- Former Scandal! actress Nomvelo Makhanya called out the superiors for disorderly conduct at work
- The actress-turned-DJ Nomvelo Makhanya made serious allegations against two seniors on the Scandal! set
- Scandal responded to Nomvelo Makhanya's allegations that she reported two superiors and was punished for it
Nomvelo Makhanya went on a podcast where she discussed some of the challenges she faced working at Scandal! The actress used to play Lindiwe on Scandal! and has expressed disdain for working on the e.TV show.
Nomvelo Makhanya departed from Scandal! in 2022 and recently discussed what led to her final scene as Lindiwe. Scandal! responded after Nomvelo Makhanya made damning allegations.
Scandal! shuts down Nomvelo Makhanya allegations
Scandal! has officially denied Nomvelo's allegations that she was fired from the show after reporting that her director and floor manager came to work drunk. Sunday World reported that Scandal!'s PR Yithi Media responded by saying:
“The production team states that it is unaware of these allegations, and to the best of the team’s knowledge, the departure was an amicable one."
Nomvelo Makhanya explains Scandal! departure
Nomvelo Makhanya was on a podcast episode with Access Genie, and she reflected on her role as Lindiwe. She said that her character was written off after one week of reporting her superiors. Nomvelo said:
“The news was delivered to me, and it was made to seem like I was the one with the problem. I was the one with the issues. But I took it like a champ and held my head high.”
Lerato Nxumalo exits 'Scandal!', fans upset
Briefly News previously reported that Lerato Nxumalo is moving on after playing Phakamile Mdletshe, a prostitute on Scandal!. The actress got candid about how the role on the e.tv show has helped her grow.
Lerato Nxumalo's stints on Durban Gen, Scandal! and other shows put her on South African TV screens. Many fans were eager to know what Lerato has in store.
According to Sunday World, Lerato Nxumalo had her last episode on Scandal! on 14 June 2024. She said it is her time to create content on a full-time basis
