Maine Cabin Masters cast: Meet Chase Morrill, Ashley, Ryan and Jedi

The Maine Cabin Masters cast are the faces behind the incredibly popular reality TV show that chronicles the restoration of cabins in Maine. During a 2022 chat with House Digest, the team leader, Chase, shared the secret behind the group’s success in pulling off renovations, saying:

Everyone on the crew is skilled at carpentry. We simply focus on making uninhabitable cabins usable again rather than doing fine homebuilding.

Key takeaways

Exploring the cast of Maine Cabin Masters

Each episode of the series begins with Chase introducing Ryan and Ashley to a new run-down cabin ‘’camp’’ and its owners. A deadline and budget are set, and the team works towards renovating the property but maintaining its original function.

In the end, the owners are ceremoniously handed over the keys to the revamped cabin. Here are the team members who make the magic happen:

Chase Morrill

Date of birth: 25 December 1977

25 December 1977 Age: 47 years old (As of September 2025)

47 years old (As of September 2025) Birthplace: Augusta, Maine, USA

Augusta, Maine, USA Social media: Instagram

Chase is portrayed as the most significant character on set. A skilled home builder, he was taught the basics of the trade by his late dad. On the show, Chase Morrill owns the professional property management firm Kennebec Cabin Company.

He cited Maine sculptor Bernard Langlais as one of his greatest influences on the show’s official website. According to Distractify, Chase has an estimated net worth of $600,000. As of August 2025, he has been married to the mother of his four kids for two decades.

Ashley Morrill

Date of birth: 27 January 1976

27 January 1976 Age: 49 years old (2025)

49 years old (2025) Birthplace: Orono, Maine, USA

Orono, Maine, USA Social media: Instagram

Chase’s older sister, Ashley Morrill, is an alumna of the University of Maine. An interior and graphic designer, she selects the paints to be used during renovations.

Morrill is the mastermind behind the cabin overhauls done on the show. Distractify documents her estimated net worth as $460,000. She exchanged nuptials with Ryan Eldridge in 2016.

What disability does Ashley Morrill have?

Morrill was once diagnosed with Asperger’s and autistic disorder. A court ruling allowed her to make SSI payment claims due to the conditions.

In addition, the judge recommended she work in a peaceful environment 8 hours a day for five days per week. However, in 2008, the ruling was reversed, and the court declared Ashley an able person.

Ryan Eldridge

Date of birth: 7 November 1974

7 November 1974 Age: 50 years old (As of September 2025)

50 years old (As of September 2025) Birthplace: Gardiner, Maine, USA

Gardiner, Maine, USA Social media: Instagram

Ashley’s husband, Ryan, is a carpenter. He adds extensive building and renovation expertise to the series, often serving as the leader on various projects.

Eldridge is the foreman for the Kennebec Cabin Company. His net worth is reportedly $400,000, per Distractify. In a Q&A for the Maine Cabin Masters website, Ryan revealed some lesser-known facts about himself, stating:

I am a sports fanatic. Music inspires me.

Matthew ‘’Dixie’’ Dix

Date of birth: 13 April 1973

13 April 1973 Age: 52 years old (2025)

52 years old (2025) Birthplace: Augusta, Maine, USA

On Maine Cabin Masters, Dixie, a master carpenter, is portrayed as a mysterious and intriguing figure. He is a longtime friend of the Morrill family.

Matthew’s mom, Betty Merrill, is a former human resources manager of People’s United Financial. His sister, Missy Fitch, resides in Waterville, Maine, and was a proposal writer at Change Healthcare.

Did Dixie's wife from Maine Cabin Masters pass away?

Dixie’s wife, Ginna Dix, passed away unexpectedly on 1 February 2025, at the age of 48. Her demise was confirmed by a Facebook post on Maine Cabin Masters’ official account. The caption read:

We are heartbroken to announce the sudden passing of Ginna Dix. She was a huge part of the Maine Cabin Masters family and will be missed tremendously. We thank you all for the love and support this far.

Jared ‘’Jedi’’ Baker

Date of birth: 20 December 1978

20 December 1978 Age: 46 years old (As of September 2025)

46 years old (As of September 2025) Birthplace: Gardiner, Kennebec County, Maine, USA

Gardiner, Kennebec County, Maine, USA Social media: Instagram

Jared is also a master carpenter and is best known for his private lifestyle. His parents are Sue and Steve Baker. On the Maine Cabin Masters’ website, the TV personality cited people as his inspiration:

Every person you meet in life can inspire you in one way or another, despite their background, views or religion.

Jedi is purportedly unmarried. Nonetheless, various sources report that he has been dating Dr. Shannon Johnson since November 2023.

FAQs

Maine Cabin Masters debuted on DIY Network (now Magnolia Network) on 2 January 2017. As of June 2025, it is in its 11th season. Below are some frequently asked questions about the show and its cast members:

Who left the Maine Cabin Masters?

Lance Gatcomb left Maine Cabin Masters after Season 3. However, the reason behind his unexpected departure was never revealed.

What is the lawsuit against Maine Cabin Masters?

The crew was sued by the US Environmental Protection Agency for allegedly violating lead safety rules on properties built before 1978. The case was settled with a $16,500 fine.

Conclusion

Maine Cabin Masters’ main cast members are Chase Morrill, Ashley Morrill, Ryan Eldridge, Matthew Dix and Jared Baker. The team takes on various cabin restoration projects across Maine and beyond and documents the renovation process on the reality television show.

