Professor T cast: Who is joining Ben Miller and Frances de la Tour in season 4?

Fans are eager to learn what happens after the dramatic ending of season three of Professor T. Ben Miller continues as the main Professor T cast member. His character excels at solving complex crimes, but must overcome the shock of losing an ally.

The fourth season of the television series Professor T is now available for watching on PBS and other platforms.

is now on PBS and other platforms. Season four introduced new characters, including Chloe and Aunt Zelda.

The show's Season 4 began six months after the death of Donkers, with the team mourning the loss of Lisa Donckers.

Professor T cast members retain their roles

The main characters in the crime series have retained their roles. The likes of Professor Jasper Tempest, Ingrid Snares, Frances de la Tour, and DS Dan Winters have appeared in all four seasons.

Some of the cast members, including Paul Rabbit, Christina Brand, and Lisa Donckers, did not return for the fourth season. Lisa was killed at the end of season three and will not appear in subsequent seasons. In March 2020, according to Radio Times, executive producer Walter said:

Professor T is my all-time favourite detective – a tortured genius wrestling with a mystery childhood trauma. It’s a unique crime series with a core of wonderful, warm characters at its heart, and I am delighted to be working with our hand-picked European production team to make this for ITV and international audiences.

Ben Miller continues in his lead role

Professor Jasper Tempest, played by Ben Miller, continues in his leading role in the series. Ben has managed roles in blockbusters and series including Bridgerton, Paddington 2, Doc Martin, and This is Christmas.

In the series, the eccentric professor works with the local police to resolve crimes in his city of residence. In the fourth season, his character sought temporary relief from detective work. He took the advice of his therapist and immersed himself in a new musical hobby, but for how long?

The intrigue of solving crime and keeping the public safe soon got the better of him. Ben Miller spoke enthusiastically about the Professor T television series in April 2025. According to Good Housekeeping, he said:

There’s nothing out there quite like Professor T, with its unique mix of complex crimes and captivating characters, all set against the beautiful backdrop of Cambridge; the central enigma being the Professor himself… a mystery I hope to investigate for many seasons to come!

Professor T’s mother is Frances de la Tour

Legendary actress Frances de la Tour played Adelaide Tempest, the ever-protective mother of Jasper Tempest. According to IMDb, Frances has been in several movies and series, including Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Book of Eli, The Walking Dead, Survivor, and Outlander.

In Professor T, the mother-son relationship takes viewers through a rollercoaster of emotions. Frances has been in all seasons of the television series. A possible romantic storyline develops for her in season four. How that will affect her relationship with Jasper is a curious case to watch out for.

Emma Naomi is no longer part of Professor T's cast

Donckers, played by Emma Naomi, has exited the series. This is following her death at the hands of Leah in the closing episode of Season 3.

Leah was revealed as the mastermind behind a murder. She tried to escape penance by hitting Donckers and running her over. Speaking about her experience and role in the Professor T series in a conversation with Country Town House in 2024, Emma Naomi said:

Professor T was a special experience for me. It was mostly filmed in Belgium, and I loved it there. I picked up the language and made lifelong friends. I’ll never forget it.

Barney White retains the role of DS Dan Winters

Detective Dan Winters is a lead character in the Professor T crime series. He has appeared in all four seasons of the series. He works alongside Jasper Tempest to solve criminal cases.

Barney White was excited about the character and backstory of DS Dan Winters. He had always dreamed of being in the police and was already a fan of the Belgian version of the series. Speaking to Tresa Magazine about how he prepared for the role in July 2023, Ben said:

So I had a huge amount of time to prepare. My policeman friend Jamie whizzed me around London in his cop car, which was pretty exciting, and helped me with a lot of background for the character. I even learnt the trumpet, as in the first set of scripts, Dan was in a brass band, but sadly, the storyline got cut.

Season three of Professor T takes on a somber tone

Professor T opened on a sad note in its third season with Jasper Tempest's remand in prison. He is there for a crime he did not commit and must prove his innocence to be acquitted.

The character of Ben Miller in Season 3 continued solving murder cases behind bars. He was released in episode 4 of the third season, but his struggle to solve crimes continues.

Season three's final episode treated the viewers to shocking murders. The death of a woman in a car crash led to the death of another. Lisa Donckers was killed by a woman trying to escape arrest. While speaking to What To Watch in April 2024 about the incident, Naomi said:

What can I say?! The end of season three will affect the characters for seasons to come — I think that's the only thing I can safely say! Our viewers will certainly be shocked by what happens.

There are new faces in the new season of Professor T

Season four of the Professor T television series reportedly introduces new characters. Two of them are DC Chloe Highsmith, played by Rhian Blundell and Zelda Radclyffe, played by Zoë Wanamaker. Both characters appeared in all six episodes of season four.

Blundell has been in movies and series like Nobody Girl and Peacock. Zoë Wanamaker is a legendary actress who has appeared in series and movies, including Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, My Week with Marilyn, and A Dance to the Music of Time.

In Professor T, Rhian Blundell is introduced as a new member of Professor Tempest's team. She tries to get familiar with her job and colleagues who were recovering from the murder of Donckers. Zoë Wanamaker is revealed as Professor T’s aunt, Zelda Radclyffe.

According to WPBSTV, the new season became available to watch on WPBS on August 24, 2025, at 8:00 PM. It is also available on PBS in the US through the PBS app and PBS Masterpiece Channel. Professor T can also be streamed via Britbox UK and ITV.

There are six episodes in Season 4 of Professor T

According to IMDb, season four of Professor T also has six episodes. The first episode is titled Overboard and sees Professor T mourning the death of a friend.

Jasper Tempest got back into the business of crime detection over the course of episodes two to six. The season four finale, titled The Warrior Gene, showed the professor’s commitment to his work.

Frequently asked questions

Is there a new actor playing Professor T ? Ben Miller continues the fourth season in his lead role as Professor Jasper Tempest.

Ben Miller continues the fourth season in his lead role as Professor Jasper Tempest. Is Professor T based on Monk? The series is based on a Belgian series with a similar name, but some of its plots resemble the 2002-aired Monk series.

The series is based on a Belgian series with a similar name, but some of its plots resemble the 2002-aired series. What happens to Lisa on Professor T Season 4? Lisa Donckers did not appear in Season 4 as she was killed in the final episode of Season 3.

Lisa Donckers did not appear in Season 4 as she was killed in the final episode of Season 3. How many seasons are there of Professor T with Ben Miller? There are currently four seasons of the series, but a fifth season is already in the works.

