Popular Scandal! actress Nombulelo Mhlongo, who plays MaDlomo, had social media buzzing this week when she was kidnapped by her baby daddy

Viewers of the soapie slammed MaDlomo's ex-husband, Nhloso Gasa, after he admitted he regrets marrying Dintle

Nhloso Gasa, played by former The Wife actor Kwenzo Ngcobo, has officially exited the soapie

Scandal! fans responded to photos of actress Nombulelo Mhlongo's character, Philisile MaDlomo, being kidnapped by her ex-husband, Nhloso Gasa (played by Kwenzo Ngcobo).

The eTV soapie confirmed the departure of actor Kwenzo Ngcobo, who plays Nhloso Gasa, after confessing his feelings for his ex-wife, MaDlomo.

The former Durban Gen actress Nombulelo Mhlongo recently opened up about her Scandal! character, MaDlomo, on the eTV show.

Entertainment commentator Mlu shared photos of MaDlomo on his X account on Wednesday, 11 February 2026.

"Kwenzo Ngcobo leaves Scandal in a dramatic twist…. #Etvscandal has announced that Kwenzo Ngcobo is leaving before the show wraps in June," he wrote.

On the show, Nhloso kidnaps his ex-wife, MaDlomo, after she rejected him on Tuesday, 10 February 2026, episode.

Ngcobo's character, Nhloso, can't accept that his ex-wife, MaDlomo, who is expecting a baby with Mthunzi, has moved on with her life.

This comes after Nhloso cheated on MaDlomo, who filed for divorce after he proposed marriage to Dintle (played by Mapaseka Koetle).

The eTV cancelled soapie confirmed this week that former The Wife actor Kwenzo Ngcobo, who played Nhloso Gasa, has exited the soapie.

According to media reports, Nhloso will leave Johannesburg, dump his wife Dintle, and return to KwaZulu-Natal.

Scandal! fans react to Nhloso and MaDlomo's storyline

@LetsoaloRant said:

"Hahahaha, so he's going to kidnap MaDlomo?"

@dinnydeethulo replied:

"Lmao, he is going to kidnap his ex-wife?"

@RefilweSeboko responded:

'He has to; he was becoming a useless man."

@Mindlo_a wrote:

"It seems like he became what he despised in Mthunzi."

@Reloadedd94 reacted:

"Lord, I hope he kidnaps Thalitha too and takes her away for good cause I'm tired."

@tshepisotkzee said:

"Has the cast finished filming the show? (I understand that June is the final air date.)"

@ReffMooreIV replied:

"I'd leave too if the writers were to give me a shady storyline for such a long time."

@Sharon_R_Nyika responded:

"This is the most annoying and boring character ever. Kahambe yohh...his storyline made Scandal boring!"

@shireenhlalele said:

"He was annoying now....Akahambe!"

@MokoneMakhaya commented:

"Ga sepele maan aiiii fok nna obe a ntsheleka ebile," (He was annoying).

@Nantsa31 reacted:

"Good for him. Scandal bubu bhanxa ngoku."

@lyndaleebandah said:

"Better that he is annoying now."

