What's TV without a littleculinary war and some good food! Mzansi, the wait is finally over as the popular cooking show, MasterChef SA, has returned with a bang for its sixth season this February.

On Thursday, 12 February 2026, Briefly News was invited to the exclusive media launch of this exciting food show in Johannesburg, where it was revealed that it was coming back to our screens for yet another season, although there had been some huge changes made.

The highly anticipated culinary show will premiere on Sunday, 22 February 2026, on eTV at 6 pm. This might come as a surprise to many of its fans, as the past two seasons had been broadcast on SABC.

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, the executive producer, Paul Venter, explained the reason behind switching channels.

"Honestly, SABC is now going through a restructuring and repositioning of their brand, and they told us to hold back because they don't know if they would want us back on a saturday evening or what and then eTV came to us and that they have the 6 pm slot a Sunday evening available for us, which is really a good time and day for MasterChef.

"They also said they would love to be the home for MasterChef, so on SABC we have been moved around from a Thursday to a Saturday evening to a Sunday evening, a show like this needs a home, and a time, and a place where the viewer know that for sure every Sunday at 6 its Masterchef, and eTV was willing to offer us that," Venter said.

This huge shift doesn't change or disturb the show, as viewers will continue getting the same, exciting cooking wars and exceptional dishes as they have in the past seasons.

While the excitement buzzed around the show returning for another season, celebrity chef, Katlego Mlambo, also caught up with Briefly News, sharing how honoured and happy he is to have returned again as one of the judges of the show.

He said:

"There's a massive difference this season compared to the previous one, I think, with this season being about our South African culture and what we grew up eating, you know, it's an exciting season, and I won't like i'm loving it, and I am glad to still be a part of it alongside Zola and Justine."

