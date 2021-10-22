Nazim Moti: age, family, children kidnapped, businesses, net worth, latest

Nazim Moti is a South African born businessman and finance manager from Polokwane in South Africa. Although he is not well known, it is believed that he has enough wealth that could make him be on the target list. Nevertheless, he made news headlines recently when his children were kidnapped.

Nazim Motti is a Limpopo based businessman. According to some sources online, he owns Auto Moti. He operates one of the most successful dealerships in South Africa. Although much information about him is held away from the public, some facts are still worth noting.

Nazim Moti’s profile summary

Full name: Nazim Moti

Nazim Moti Nationality : South African

: South African Year of birth : n/a

: n/a Age : n/a

: n/a Eye colour: Black

Black Hair colour: Black

Black Current residence: Polokwane, Limpopo Province, South Africa

Polokwane, Limpopo Province, South Africa Marital status: Married

Married Spouse : Shakira Moti

: Shakira Moti Children : Zayyad, Zia, Alaan, and Zidan

: Zayyad, Zia, Alaan, and Zidan Net worth: n/a

Background information

The Limpopo businessman is one of the wealthiest people in Cape Town City. He is the son of the late Siki Khamisa, one of South Africa's most recognisable members of Moti's family. However, details about his birth and childhood are held away from the public's eyes.

Consequently, Nazim Moti's age is unknown as well as his educational background. Although it is believed that he went to a high school in Polokwane, his hometown.

Nazim Moti's family origin in Polokwane is traced to India. So, is he related to Zunaid Moti? Well, Zunaid Moti is not the brother of Nazim. But then, the Indian-origin family, which includes both personalities, is well-known in South Africa for their substantial commercial interests.

Nazim Moti's businesses

The Limpopo businessman is the Chief executive officer of Auto Moti. His company, situated in Polokwane, South Africa, has been in the dealership business for more than 25 years. His family is well-known in South Africa for having the most successful car dealership.

Nazim's family and children

Nazim Moti's wife is Shakira. Details of her are also unknown. However, their union is blessed with four children. Nazim Moti's children are Zidan, Alaan, Zayyad, and Zia and they were kidnapped in October 2021.

Nazim Moti's children kidnapped news and the latest update

On Wednesday, the 20th of October, 2021, the news of Nazim Moti's children being kidnapped was all over the media. According to the police report, the four Moti brothers went to Curro Heuwelkruin Independent School in Dalmada. However, seven men intercepted them along Tzaneen bypass and took them to an unknown location, leaving the 64 years old driver behind.

According to Jacaranda FM, the Limpopo businessman lawyer, Philip Smit, claimed the family expected a ransom demand for the four kidnapped Polokwane brothers. On the other hand, a tweet shared by the Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) convenor Julius Malema on Nazim Moti's case beckoned on his supporters to help Nazim Moti's family in Polokwane in the search for their children.

The smartphone of Shakira's boys was later found in Flora Park, where it had been dumped. The kidnap case has been handed over to Captain Ntlane Rasedile, the lead investigator. He can be reached at 082 565 8566. Alternatively, the Crime Stoppers can be reached at 08600 10111.

Net worth

Like every other aspect of the Limpopo mogul's personal life and family hidden away from public knowledge, information about Nazim Moti's net worth is unknown. This might be because he shied away from the media until his boys' kidnapping.

On the other hand, with the nature of his business, he appears to be a millionaire, and he is one of the wealthiest people in his region.

The unfortunate incident that happened to Nazim Moti and his family has put the Limpopo born in the spotlight. Wealthy but not famous, his children's kidnappers believe he has enough wealth hidden away from the public eye that might have motivated the kidnap. The police and well-meaning South Africans have lent their voices to help the Moti family in Polokwane find their boys.

