Skinniest person in the world: Who, and how thin are they?

In today's society, body image always takes centre stage, causing some people to take extreme measures to achieve the desired body size and shape. Some individuals have garnered attention due to their extreme thinness, which is caused by lifestyle changes or health problems. This article highlights intriguing details about the skinniest person in the world.

Tom Staniford, Valeria Levitin, and Lizzie Velasquez (L-R). Photo: @tomstaniford on Instagram, @ntvworldnews on X, David Livingston on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Anorexia has long been one of the leading causes of thinness, especially in women. Individuals with anorexia typically restrict their food intake to the point of starvation despite feeling hungry. The skinniest person in the world is at risk of developing severe health complications, which sometimes lead to fatalities.

Who is the skinniest person in the world on Guinness World Records?

The title of the world's skinniest person has yet to be officially recognized by Guinness World Records, but several individuals have made headlines over the years due to their thin frame. Below are some of the skinniest people to ever live;

Kristina Karyagina

Kristina Karyagina from Barnaul, Russia, suffers from severe anorexia. Photo: @informativost5/@islandia35tomas

Source: UGC

Weight: Approx. 17 kg (37 lbs) at her lowest

Approx. 17 kg (37 lbs) at her lowest Height: 5 feet 6 inches

5 feet 6 inches Place of birth: Barnaul, Russia

Barnaul, Russia Nationality: Russian

Russian Profession: Arbitration deputy director

Kristina Karyagina became widely known when Russian TV personality Maria Kokhno shared her story on Instagram. She has severe anorexia, which has caused her problems with her spine and internal organs.

Karyagina started having eating problems in high school. She went on to pursue a law degree, but her eating disorder escalated, and she could not leave her apartment. Since beginning her treatment journey in 2018, she has had noticeable weight gain, although she still faces anorexia-related health issues.

Lizzie Velásquez

Lizzie Velasquez during the We Day 2017 in Inglewood on April 27, 2017 (R) and the 3rd annual R3 Summit on January 16, 2016 in Austin (L). Photo: Gary Miller/Frederic J. Brown (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Weight: 26 kg (58 lbs)

26 kg (58 lbs) Height: 5 feet 2 inches (1.57 m/157 cm)

5 feet 2 inches (1.57 m/157 cm) Date of birth: March 13, 1989

March 13, 1989 Age: 35 years old in 2024

35 years old in 2024 Place of birth: Austin, Texas, United States

Austin, Texas, United States Nationality: American

American Profession: Author, motivational speaker, anti-bullying activist, YouTuber

Lizzie Velásquez has a rare congenital condition called Marfanoid Progeroid Lipodystrophy syndrome. This condition prevents her from accumulating body fat and gaining weight, and she has never weighed more than 29 kg (64 lbs).

Velásquez is blind in her right eye and vision impaired in her left. Despite facing significant bullying and cyberbullying due to her appearance, she has become a prominent figure in the anti-bullying movement. She continues to inspire many through her speeches and books.

Valeria Levitin

Valeria Levitin suffered from severe anorexia, which led to her death in 2013. Photo: @ntvworldnews on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Weight: 27 kg (59 lbs) at her lowest

27 kg (59 lbs) at her lowest Height: 5 feet 8 inches

5 feet 8 inches Date of birth: 1973

1973 Date of death: December 1, 2013

December 1, 2013 Place of birth: Russia

Russia Nationality: Russian-Monegasque

Valeria Levitin was once considered the world's skinniest person due to her severe battle with anorexia. Originally from Russia, Levitin relocated to Monaco, where she started focusing on weight loss as a desire to fit in. Her condition worsened over the years.

Valeria's story became widely known as she spoke out about the dangers of eating disorders, hoping to raise awareness. In one interview, she said,

I want to share my story to help sufferers and their families from repeating my fate. I want young people to live happy, healthy, and meaningful lives. Anorexia has made me lonely, unattractive and repulsive for the people around me.

Levitin was studying for a PhD in economics. She, unfortunately, passed away on December 1, 2013, at the age of 39.

Tom Staniford

Tom Staniford, a British para-cyclist, is one of the skinniest men alive due to MDP Syndrome. Photo: @tomstaniford (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Weight: 65 kg (143 lbs)

65 kg (143 lbs) Height: 6 feet 3 inches (1.91 m/191 cm)

6 feet 3 inches (1.91 m/191 cm) Date of birth: July 1, 1989

July 1, 1989 Age: 35 years old in 2024

35 years old in 2024 Place of birth: Akrotiri, Cyprus

Akrotiri, Cyprus Current residence: United Kingdom

United Kingdom Profession: Para-cyclist

Tom Staniford is currently considered to be the skinniest man on earth. He was diagnosed with MDP syndrome, a rare genetic condition that affects his metabolism and body fat distribution. This condition has led to various health issues, including Type 2 diabetes, hearing loss, and limited flexibility in his limbs.

Despite his health challenges, Tom Staniford has achieved significant milestones as a para-cyclist. He became the National Para-Cycling Circuit Race Champion in 2011.

Ioana Spangenberg

Iona Spangenberg from Romania has one of the tinniest waists in the world. Photo: @estedatodoy on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Weight: 38 kg (84 lbs)

38 kg (84 lbs) Height: 5 feet 6 inches

5 feet 6 inches Date of birth: 1982

1982 Age: 42 years old in 2024

42 years old in 2024 Place of birth: Romania

Romania Profession: Model

Ioana Spangenberg nicknamed the Human Hour Glass, is known for her incredibly slim waist, which measures around 20 inches. She claims her unique figure is entirely natural and previously shared that she gets sick when she overeats.

No one seems to believe it, but every day, I eat three big meals, and I snack on chocolate and crisps all the time. I just have a small stomach. It's a bit like having a natural gastric band — if I eat too much, I feel sick.

Spangenberg has been married to Jan, a German holidaymaker, since 2006 and currently resides in Germany. Jan is the one who encouraged her to pursue professional modelling.

Cathie Jung

Cathie Jung holds the Guinness World Record for the world's smallest waist. Photo: @_rsmdk/@sinphant on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Weight: 43 kg (95 lbs)

43 kg (95 lbs) Height: 5 feet 8 inches (1.72 m)

5 feet 8 inches (1.72 m) Date of birth: 1937

1937 Age: 87 years old in 2024

87 years old in 2024 Place of birth: Manteo, North Carolina

Manteo, North Carolina Nationality: American

Cathie Jung is a Victorian dress and corset enthusiast known for holding the Guinness World Record for the smallest waist on a living person since 1999. Her waist measures just 38.1 centimeters (15 inches) when corseted and 21 inches when un-corseted.

Cathie began waist training in 1959 and has been wearing a corset for 23 hours a day over the years and only removes it to shower. Despite her tiny waist, she has not experienced any medical issues and continues to lead an active life. She shares three children with her husband, Bob Jung, an orthopaedic surgeon.

FAQs

While some people cannot control their weight loss, the desire to have a thin frame is not new and has affected notable people like Karen Carpenter, who is considered the first celebrity casualty of anorexia. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about the skinniest individuals;

Who is the skinniest person to ever live?

Isaac W. Sprague, also known as the Living Skeleton, is considered the skinniest person ever. He was born on May 21, 1841, in East Bridgewater, Massachusetts. He weighed only 43 pounds (19.5 kgs) at his adult height of 5 feet 6 inches.

Isaac W. Sprague was one of the skinniest persons in the world. Photo: El Enigma (Modified by editor)

Source: Facebook

Iaaac's extreme thinness was due to a condition described as progressive muscular atrophy, which caused him to lose weight continuously from the age of 12 despite having a healthy appetite. He died in 1887.

How much does the skinniest person weigh?

The skinniest person today weighs around 17 kg (37 lbs). Her name is Kristina Karyagina a native of Barnaul, a town in eastern Russia.

Who is the skinniest man alive?

English para-cyclist Tom Staniford is currently considered the skinniest guy in the world. He has a rare condition known as MDP Syndrome, which prevents his body from storing fat.

Who is the heaviest person in the world?

Juan Pedro Franco from Aguascalientes, Mexico, is recognized as one of the heaviest living people. At his peak, he weighed around 595 kg (1,311 lb). He has been working on losing weight with medical assistance.

A woman in large jeans after weight loss. Photo: Peter Dazeley

Source: Getty Images

The stories of the skinniest people in the world are both intriguing and eye-opening. While their stories are often marked by struggle, they also serve as powerful reminders of the importance of support to individuals battling eating disorders, body image issues, and health problems.

READ ALSO: Who has the biggest forehead in the world? Facts and photos

Briefly.co.za shared interesting facts about the person with the largest forehead in the world. The average normal forehead width is around 5.5 inches for men and approximately 5.1 inches for women.

The record-breaking forehead size recorded is over 20 inches wide. Check the article for more on who currently holds the world record.

Source: Briefly News