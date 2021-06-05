Danielley Ayala's biography: age, surgery, height, Instagram

Nowadays, social media has opened doors for most people looking to venture into modeling. Unlike before, you do not have to go through the hustle and bustle of signing contracts with modeling agencies. All you need to do is to market yourself properly as a brand, and opportunities will come knocking. Danielley Ayala is one of the young ladies who have managed to brand herself well on Instagram, making her grab the attention of several brands. She has grown to become a popular social media personality, makeup artist, and model.

Famous American social media personality, makeup artist, and model, Danielley Ayala. Photo: @danielleyayalaa

Source: Instagram

Almost everyone in today's society is trying to make a career out of social media, especially Instagram. Most have been unsuccessful, but a selected number like Danielley Ayala have hit the jackpot. So, what sets them apart? Read on as we unveil her biography, modelling career, and rise to become a social media celebrity.

Danielley Ayala profile summary

Date of birth: 23rd February 1994

23rd February 1994 Place of birth: Los Angeles California

Los Angeles California Danielley Ayala age: 27 years

27 years Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Occupation: Professional Makeup Artist, Model, and Social Media Personality

Professional Makeup Artist, Model, and Social Media Personality Nationality: American

Body stats

Height: 5 feet 8 inches (1.73 m)

5 feet 8 inches (1.73 m) Weight: 143 pounds

Online presence

Instagram: danielleyayalaa

danielleyayalaa Danielley Ayala OnlyFans: danyellay

danyellay Twitter: dddanielley

Danielley Ayala's bio

Gorgeous Danielley Ayala poses for an outdoor picture. Photo: @danielleyayalaa

Source: Instagram

The famous online celebrity was born on 23rd February 1994 in Los Angeles, California. She is currently 27 years old. Unlike most stars, much of her early life has not been revealed to the public. These include details of her parents and siblings.

There is a perfect reason why most individuals are curious about the body measurements of this beauty. It is because she is well endowed, from head to toe. Danielley Ayala height is 5 feet and 8 inches (173 cm). She weighs approximately 143 pounds.

Numerous fans of this American model believe that she may have gone under the knife to get silicone implants. Others also think that she did get some lip fillers trying to attain the perfect lip shape.

Stunning Danielley Ayala pictured during a game. Photo: @danielleyayalaa

Source: Instagram

All these rumors have left most people flipping through earlier and current Danielley Ayala pictures to contrast and perhaps get insight on Danielley Ayala surgery. It also left others camping in Danielley Ayala Reddit, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts, hoping that she sheds some light on her surgery.

The question is, are these rumors true? Only Danielley can confirm or refute these allegations, and she is yet to make a statement about this. Again, there is no evidence to show that the makeup artist did have some work done on her. It only leaves us with one logical conclusion: she is naturally blessed with her looks.

Career

Famous lingerie model Danielley Ayala. Photo: @danielleyayalaa

Source: Instagram

Ayala appears to have always wanted a career in the showbiz industry. She started by attending Make-Up Designory Los Angeles Schools of Make-Up to pursue a career as a makeup artist. The skills she learnt in this school have most definitely helped her build her successful makeup artist career. She majors in special effects makeup. Her makeup career has blossomed, making her launch a website promoting various beauty products and firms.

More so, the beauty is also a model. Danielley Ayala model career picked up after she signed with Found Management Company. It has continued to thrive, thanks to her massive online audience. She takes full advantage of this enormous following to brand herself and sponsor content for other brands. She appears to have focused on lingerie modeling based on her social media pictures.

Popular American social media celebrity Danielley Ayala. Photo: @danielleyayalaa

Source: Instagram

The beauty is very active on social media, especially Instagram, given that she uses this platform for advertising the merchandise of some of the brands she works with. She first posted in 2017, and by 2019, her following had tremendously increased. She reportedly made $1, 200 per post in 2019. Based on this, it is safe to say that this rate has only increased.

Flipping through her Danielley Ayala Instagram will reveal that most of her pictures are semi nude. You will also learn of her love for her dogs. She has two dogs, Sonic and Brody, and she acknowledges loving them more than humans.

Danielley Ayala poses with one of her adorable dogs. Photo: @danielleyayalaa

Source: Instagram

OnlyFans is a subscription site that allows individuals to monetize their influence by charging clients to access their content. It seems that this model is all about securing the bag because she does have an OnlyFans account.

Danielley Ayala's boyfriend

With such beauty, fans cannot help but pry on Danielley's relationships. She was rumored to be dating Peter Shelegin back in 2017. She appeared to confirm the dating allegations after posting a picture of the two fondling together and acknowledged they had been an item for close to two years.

This was the last we ever heard of this beauty's relationship. As of now, she seems to be keeping her love life under the wraps, making most people assume she is single.

Famous internet phenomenon Danielley Ayala. Photo: @danielleyayalaa

Source: Instagram

Danielley Ayala is perhaps living the life that most of us want to achieve, including having a successful online career. The social media personality has a huge following. The sky is only the limit for her because she is always making money moves, and fans cannot help but anticipate more of her success in the future.

READ ALSO: Rachel Bradshaw: age, husband, boyfriend 2021, mother, net worth

Briefly.co.za shared a post about Rachel Bradshaw. If you are into country music, you are most likely familiar with this musician.

She rose to stardom in 2019 after singing the American National Anthem at the opening of a Seattle Seahawks-Dallas Cowboy's Game.

Source: Briefly.co.za