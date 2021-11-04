Who is Lit Yoshi? Age, charges, height, songs, jail, profiles, net worth

Lit Yoshi is a well-known American rapper, singer, songwriter, music composer, social media influencer, and entrepreneur from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He is renowned throughout the world for his incredible songs and raps.

Yoshi is a famous rapper, singer, songwriter, musician, social media influencer.

Source: Instagram

Born as Mieyoshi Tyree Edwards, the talented rapper has numerous singles and albums in his name. Out My Top, Bussdown, Straight Facts, Runtz, Face Some, are a few of his well-known songs and albums. In addition, he has also performed live at several events and seminars.

Lit Yoshi’s profile summary

Real name : Mieyoshi Tyree Edwards

: Mieyoshi Tyree Edwards Nickname: Lit Yoshi

Lit Yoshi Date of birth: September 13, 1999

September 13, 1999 Place of birth: Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA

Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA Current residence: Miami, Florida, USA

Miami, Florida, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity: Afro-American Ethnic (African Descent)

Afro-American Ethnic (African Descent) Occupation: Rapper, singer, songwriter, musician, social media influencer

Rapper, singer, songwriter, musician, social media influencer Zodiac sign : Virgo

: Virgo Age: 22 years in 2021

22 years in 2021 Religion: Christian

Christian Gender: Female:

Female: Height: 1.75m (5 feet 9 inches)

1.75m (5 feet 9 inches) Weight: 65 kgs (143 lbs)

65 kgs (143 lbs) Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Black

Black Instagram account: @lityoshi-

@lityoshi- Email: booklityoshi@gmail.com

booklityoshi@gmail.com Net worth: Approximately $4-5 million

Early life

Lit Yoshi’s real name is Mieyoshi Tyree Edwards. He was born on September 13, 1999, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA in an African-American family. Lit Yoshi's family is of mixed racial background and belongs to the Christian religion. He attended a private school in his area for education.

Lit Yoshi's career

The 22-year-old rapper came into the limelight after releasing his single album.

Source: Instagram

Tyree Edwards started his music career at a tender age. The young musician began writing songs while he was still in high school. While growing, the young celebrity would be enticed by listening to famous rappers and singers then.

The 22-year-old rapper came into the limelight after releasing his single album. The album attracted many fans, and he became famous overnight. After his first single release, Lit released many other albums.

Lit has released many songs and albums that are popular. He is one of the famous American rappers today. Some of Lit Yoshi’s songs and albums include:

Out My Top

Bussdown

Straight Facts

Runtz

Face Some

Dracs

Besides rapping, Yoshi has performed live in different events, club parties, and seminars. Lit signed a contract with the Top Boy Gorilla (TBG) as part of his professional career. In addition, his collaborations with other rappers and singers can never go unrecognized.

Lit Yoshi’s arrest and jail sentence

Tyree Edwards was arrested in Miami, Florida, on 21st and 22nd July 2021. He was arrested together with fellow rapper Fredo Bang. Lit Yoshi has multiple accusations. To start with, Lit Yoshi and Fredo Bang were linked with a shooting outside the Trump International Beach Resort in Sunny Isles Beach in May 2019.

The shooting targeted YoungBoy, who is an NBA rapper. During the shooting, Youngboy’s girlfriend and three others were injured. Sadly, an innocent bystander was killed after members of YoungBoy’s entourage returned fire.

According to reports, Lit and Fredo were arrested for parole violation and attempted murder. During the arrest, Yoshi was on a $1.82 million bail. Previously, a Baton Rouge judge refused to revoke or increase a local his bond after a prosecutor argued Lit Yoshi is treating his house arrest in South Florida as a "paid vacation."

The 22-year-old rapper is facing seven counts of attempted murder for two separate shootings in April and July 2020. The April shooting was targeted at a man affiliated with NBA YoungBoy’s band. The man sustained severe wounds after several hits.

The July 2020 incident involved Tyree Edwards shooting up a vehicle turning to an apartment complex while riding in a Ford F-150. Lit probably thought the car was carrying his enemies, but he allegedly shot a mother, two children, and a passenger.

Why was Lit Yoshi thrown back to jail?

He was thrown to jail after five guns, ammunition, and a bulletproof vest in his house in Miami, USA. The violation made his bond be revoked. The rapper was thrown in jail until his trials started on November 8, 2021. Meanwhile, the court, prosecution, and defence are figuring out where he will be imprisoned, pegging his safety.

The rapper is facing seven counts of attempted murder for two separate shootings in April and July 2020.

Source: Instagram

Lit Yoshi’s net worth

How much is Lit Yoshi’s net worth? The talented rapper has not revealed how much he is worth. However, his worth is estimated to be between $4-$5 million as of 2021. He has accumulated this sum from his different ventures in the entertainment industry.

Lit Yoshi’s fast facts

What is Lit Yoshi’s age? He is 22 years old as of 2021. When is Lit Yoshi’s birthday? He was born on September 13, 1999. How tall is Lit Yoshi? Lit Yoshi’s height is 1.75m (175 cm, 5 feet 9 inches) Why is Lit Yoshi locked up? The singer faced an attempted murder charge. Did Lit Yoshi make bail? Yoshi was on a $1.8 million bail during the recent arrest, but it was revoked following severe violations. When did Lit Yoshi go to jail? He was arrested in Miami, Florida, on July 22, 2021.

Lit Yoshi has achieved a great deal of fame and popularity at a young age. He signed recording deals with several renowned labels such as Top Boy Gorilla or TBG, releasing numerous hits. The rapper has also collaborated with other well-known rappers and singers.

