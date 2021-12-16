YouTube has created a platform for uploading content to entertain and inform, and most people have taken this to their advantage. However, being a YouTuber can be rewarding if you do it the right way. One such person is Tommy Sotomayor, a famous YouTube Star. This article has more info about his background, career, family, net worth and much more. Keep reading to find out!

Besides being a YouTuber, he is also a radio and internet talk show host, social and political commentator, men's rights activist, and film producer.

Source: Instagram

How old is Tommy Sotomayor? This sometimes controversial political and social satirist was born on December 11, 1975. Therefore, Tommy Sotomayor's age is 46 years as of 2021.

Profile summary and bio

Real Name : Thomas Jerome Harris

: Thomas Jerome Harris Stage name: Tommy Sotomayor

Tommy Sotomayor Gender: Male

Male Profession : American radio and internet talk show host, YouTube personality, social and political commentator, men's rights activist, and film producer

: American radio and internet talk show host, YouTube personality, social and political commentator, men's rights activist, and film producer Nationality : American

: American Birthplace : Atlanta, Georgia, United States

: Atlanta, Georgia, United States Tommy Sotomayor birthday: December 11, 1975

December 11, 1975 Age: 46 years (As of 2021)

46 years (As of 2021) Height : 1.8 m

: 1.8 m Weight: 76 kg

76 kg Marital Status: Single

Single Net worth : $1.5 million

: $1.5 million Tommy Sotomayor Instagram: @thetommysotomayor

Background info

He launched his YouTube channel in the Summer of 2012.

Source: Instagram

Born Thomas Jerome Harris, he was born and bred in Atlanta, Georgia. When he was of age, he relocated to Phoenix, Arizona, to look for greener pastures. He has two daughters. Details about Tommy Sotomayor parents have not been made public. However, his mother's name is Joeann Malone. He has a brother named Isley Malone but goes by the pseudonym Xavier.

Children

Who is Tommy Sotomayor's new baby? He has gone public about fathering two daughters. His first daughter, Sara, was born to a black woman, who sued him for neglecting his child support responsibilities.

The second daughter is called Alex. He often talks fondly about the daughter and the mother. He even goes ahead to post their photos and videos on his social media platforms. He is alleged to have other children whose names have not been made public.

Career

He launched his YouTube channel in the Summer of 2012. Initially, he posted videos such as 15 Kids, 1 on the Way, and No Man!

He went on like that up to around 2015 when he began filming a comedy feature titled Drugs & Other Love. It is still at the same time that he launched a personal website featuring satirical news stories.

Tommy Sotomayor YouTube deleted

Over the years, he has gained notoriety for criticizing the Black Lives Matter movement, black women, and gay rights activism. As a result, his channel has been taken down several times and was almost banned.

His dislike for black women can be attributed to his past relationship with the woman who is the mother of one of his daughters, Sara. The woman reported him to the administration for failing to pay for child support.

He has established himself as an African-American conservative on social media despite being a Libertarian.

Films

Over the years, he has gained notoriety for criticizing the Black Lives Matter movement, black women, and gay rights activism.

Source: Instagram

In 2019, he served as the writer, director, and producer of the documentary A Fatherless America. The film stars Rusell Simmons, Adina Howard, Professor Griff, Alimi Ballard, among other celebrated actors in the United States.

The film addressed the growing issue of single-mother households in the United States.

Podcast controversy

In July 2016, he circulated a video titled Your World, My View Podcast. In the video, two police officers, Gregory Watkins and Margus McCuin, called into the podcast and called fellow officers cowards. They went ahead to criticize recent shootings around the country.

The video attracted huge controversy, prompting the Dallas Police Association to release a statement claiming that they are looking into the allegations.

Tommy Sotomayor's net worth

He has a net worth estimated at $1.5 million. His primary source of income is from his thriving career as a YouTube star from America. Besides, he also makes extra money from radio shows.

Above is everything you would love to know about Tommy Sotomayor. He is an American radio and internet talk show host, YouTube personality, social and political commentator, men's rights activist, and film producer. Briefly.co.za wishes him the best in his career and life endeavours.

