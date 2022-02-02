In South Africa, dancing is a way of life. People can be defined by the style they choose, although they are not necessarily taught how to dance, when to do it or where to do it. Some of these styles are making waves around the world. It would be interesting to see the rich and diverse heritage brought by these upcoming trends.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Kamo Mphela at the First Annual South African Amapiano Music Awards on October 23, 2021, in Sandton, South Africa. The award ceremony celebrates acts in the Amapiano genre. Photo: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Kamo Mphela's preferred style is Amapiano. She is an expert in it, and this has seen her feature in several popular South African songs, such as Killer Kau, Sandton, and Suka Emabozeni. However, many people are asking, Is Kamo Mphela dating Focalistic? Read on to learn more interesting facts about the South African singer.

Profile summary

Full name: Kamogelang Mphela

Kamogelang Mphela Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: November 29, 1999

November 29, 1999 Age: 22 years old (as of 2022)

22 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth: Soweto, South Africa

Soweto, South Africa Nationality: South African

South African Ethnicity: African

African Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Relationship status: Single

Single Profession: Singer, dancer and social media personality

Singer, dancer and social media personality Genres: Amapiano

Amapiano Education: Kibler Park Secondary and Bostom Media House

Kibler Park Secondary and Bostom Media House Net worth: $100k- 250k

$100k- 250k Instagram: @kamo_mphelaxx

@kamo_mphelaxx Twitter: @kamo_mphelaxx

@kamo_mphelaxx YouTube: Kamo Mphelaxx

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Kamo Mphela's biography

What is Kamo Mphela's real name? The talented dancer was born Kamogelo Mphela in Soweto, South Africa, on November 29, 1999. Her passion for dancing began early, and she has not looked back since. Her dancing videos can be found on YouTube.

Talking about her education, Kamo schooled at Kibler Park Secondary before joining Bostom Media House for a year.

How old is Kamo Mphela?

The social media star is 22 years old as of 2022.

Career

The young star rose to prominence after releasing a video of herself dancing flawlessly, and over the years, she has danced to numerous tune genres in South Africa. They include gqom, kwaito, pantsula, Sandton, and Killer Kau.

Aside from her amapiano dancing prowess and choreography, the lady has also ventured into music. Below are some of Kamo Mphela's songs.

She is a master of amapiano dancing moves, and she has appeared in several popular South African songs. Photo: kamo_mphelaxx

Source: Instagram

Mojolo

Menemene

Suka Emabozeni

Punisher

Amanikiniki

Sandton

Umshisco

Percy Tau

Dubai

Thula Thula

Personal life

Is Kamo Mphela in a relationship with Focalistic? Focalistic and Kamo are mere friends that have known each other for a long time. On Wednesday, June 10, 2020, she released a video on her rapidly growing YouTube channel, mentioning that their friendship is just deep and nothing more. She does not have a boyfriend or a husband as of now.

The South African dancer and amapiano artist has in the recent past been trolled on the internet over her relationship with Focalistic and recently over pregnancy rumours. However, she has defended herself against all these trolls.

In a live Instagram video, she explained that she was not pregnant. Her fans rallied behind her, cheered her, and cheered her on to avoid hostile critics.

Who is Focalistic dating?

Does Focalistic have a girlfriend? Unfortunately, with all the publicity since he started his career in 2017, the self-proclaimed president of the streets has not indicated any affection towards anyone yet.

He is focused on music, and it appears as though he wants to build his career around music but remain secretive about his past, current and future love relationships. Although rumours had it that Mphela and Focalistic were dating, it is clear that this is nowhere close to the truth.

Which township is Focalistic from?

The South African was alleged to be dating Kamo Mphela; however, none of this was true, and according to her, the two are just friends. Photo: @kamo_mphelaxx

Source: Instagram

The superstar rapper is from Pretoria, South Africa, born and raised there before moving to Midrand. In the few years since he first appeared on TV, the Pretoria singer has had an enormous impact on the music industry. He was formerly a footballer before he started developing an interest in rapping.

Doing what you love brings so much joy, and with the help of the internet, so much interaction with fans is created. However, it also attracts a substantial amount of trollers. Not many people appreciated Focalistic's girlfriend success, and many took to social media to criticise her. Some shared that Focalistic was not a true MC but more of an Amapiano artist.

READ ALSO: Who is Carl Woods? Age, spouse, parents, Love Island, career, where is he?

Briefly.co.za recently published the story of Carl Woods. He is a TV personality and car dealer known for being Katie Price's lover.

Carl and Katie have been together since July 2020, and although the actor is 11 years younger, this has not hindered their relationship. The couple got engaged in April 2021. Read more here.

Source: Briefly News