Who is Sonali Kukreja? Age, boyfriend, height, career, net worth

Sonali Kukreja is a famous model and social media star from the heart of Mumbai. She is famous for her gorgeous looks, toned body, and fantastic personality. She is also dating popular actor Shivin Narang. So, who exactly is Sonali?

Sonali Kukreja is a famous model and social media star. Photo: @bollywood_garmis

Sonali Kukreja's net worth is estimated to be about $575 000. This is from her career as a model and social media star. She has also worked with many famous advertising agencies as their brand, such as Calvin Klein. Here is a clear glimpse into her life.

Sonali Kukreja's profile summary

Full name: Sonali Kukreja

Sonali Kukreja Nickname: Sonali

Sonali Sonali Kukreja's date of birth: July 26, 1994

July 26, 1994 Sonali Kukreja's age: 27 years as of 2022

27 years as of 2022 Place of birth: Delhi, India

Delhi, India Birth sign: Leo

Leo Nationality: Indian

Indian Gender: Female

Female Marital status: Single

Single Sonali Kukreja's height: 5’ 7”

5’ 7” Religion: Hindu

Hindu Hobbies: Modelling and traveling

Modelling and traveling Sonali Kukreja's profession: Social media star

Social media star Boyfriend: Shivin Narang

Shivin Narang Sonali Kukreja's Instagram: sonalikukreja_

sonalikukreja_ Net worth: Approximately $1 million

Early life

Sonali was born in a middle-class family in the heart of Delhi, India. She grew up in Delhi and completed her studies in Mumbai. From a young age, she always wanted to engage in acting.

Career

Sonali commenced her career by uploading videos in 2016 on Instagram. She was also popular on TikTok until it was banned in India. Her gorgeous looks and amazing personality have garnered many followers on social media.

Sonali Kukreja's boyfriend

Sonali Kukreja is a famous model and social media star. Photo: @shivin_beyhadh

It is alleged that Sonali Kukreja and Shivin Narang have been dating, and together they make a lovely couple. He is also a model, YouTuber, and social media influencer.

There are yet no rumours of them getting married but their fans are waiting patiently to see the next step they take in their relationship.

Sonali Kukreja's photos

Being an Instagram star, the model has continued posting her pictures on her Instagram account. Here are some of her beautiful photos that keep her fans entertained.

1. The model rocking it in white

Sonali Kukreja is a famous model and social media star. Photo: @models_junction0987

Most people keep away from wearing an all-white outfit, but this is not the case for Sonali. She knows how to look stunning and pose for the camera.

2. The model looking gorgeous

Sonali Kukreja is a famous model and social media star. Photo: @bollyquick

Her beautiful looks has seen her become a favourite to many people and modeling agencies. Here, she poses in a flowery top that matches the flower she is.

Sonali Kukreja is a true epitome of beauty and brains. She has managed to excel in her career and, at the same time, remain relevant in the entertainment industry.

