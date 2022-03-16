Is Njeza gay? Everything to know about Uzalo's Nkanyiso Makhanya

Having a fulfilled dream results from great dedication. Sometimes one may take a different route but eventually reroutes towards the dream. For instance, Nkanyiso Makhanya (Njeza) had consistently sought to be an entertainer and did everything possible to be where he is today. His ability to change careers and eventually land his dream position is excellent encouragement to many. But is Njeza gay?

Nkanyiso Makhanya is an actor who rose to fame after his appearance on the superhit television program Uzalo.

Nkanyiso Makhanya is an actor who rose to fame after his appearance on the superhit television program Uzalo, featuring Njeza. Before the role, Nkanyiso worked as an intern at 1KZN television, where he got openness to camera work, voice-overs, research, coordinating, and pre-creation.

Nkanyiso Makhanya’s profile summary

Real name: Nkanyiso Makhanya

Nkanyiso Makhanya Stage name: Njeza

Njeza Gender: Male

Male Date of birth : May 23, 1993

: May 23, 1993 Age: 28 years in 2022

28 years in 2022 Zodiac sign : Gemini

: Gemini Place of birth: KZN, South Africa

KZN, South Africa Current residence: Durban, South Africa

Durban, South Africa Nationality: South African

South African Ethnicity: African

African Height in feet: 5' 6''

5' 6'' Height in centimetres : 172

: 172 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour : Black

: Black Marital status: Dating

Dating Partner: Thando Duma

Thando Duma College/University: University of Zululand

University of Zululand Profession: Actor

Actor Net worth : $200,000

: $200,000 Instagram: @therealnkanyiso

@therealnkanyiso Twitter: @TheRealNkanyiso

Early life

Njeza was born on May 23, 1993, in KZN, South Africa. His real name is Nkanyiso Makhanya. He was raised together with his siblings in KZN. After completing his primary education, he joined the University of Zululand, where he graduated with a degree in communication sciences.

Career

Njeza was unsure of what he wanted to become during his early years. All he knew was that he would one day appear on television. However, Njeza started to love acting when he joined primary school. The young man then appeared in school plays until grade 9. After that, his dream was to direct his own film.

To make his dream come true, Njeza joined 1KZN TV as an intern. He was tasked with behind-the-scenes work, including camera work, voice-over, research, directing, and pre-production. Working behind the scenes helped Nkanyiso Makhanya immensely. In addition, he was able to learn a lot concerning the entertainment industry.

The knowledge he gained helped him get the role of a presenter in the ETV’s youth show Craz-e in 2015. In the same year, Njeza attended the first auditions of Uzalo. However, he was unsuccessful but did not give up until 2018, when he was selected for their second auditions.

From then on, Makhanya took the role of a troubled orphan who takes care of his family. Uzalo is a program aired weekdays on SABC1. Uzalo is a young man who went to prison for killing his father on the program. His younger brother, Nonkanyiso, used to work for Khataza's funeral home.

He is the boyfriend to Hleziphi, cheating on her with Mancobo and later Mumsy. Besides working as an actor, he has made several appearances in television, films, Instagram, and stage advertisements. Moreover, he is a renowned MC.

Is Njeza gay?

Nkanyiso Makhanya has a unique and daring feminine sense of fashion. The sense has got many classifying him as gay. The actor was allegedly seen in a video twerking in a feminine fashion. The video went viral, adding more streams to the rumour. In addition to the video, he posted a picture of himself in makeup.

Nkanyiso Makhanya has made a good load of wealth from his acting gigs, being an MC and television.

Although it is not clear whether he is gay or not, Njeza in real life, is said to be dating The Queen actress Ntando Duma’s twin sister, Thando Duma. Njeza and Nduma have been together for almost five years now.

Thando Duma is a globally known DJ. She is professionally known as Lady Amar. Besides being known for her job, Thando is known for being a sibling of the well-known actress Ntando Duma.

Nkanyiso Makhanya's net worth

Nkanyiso Makhanya has made a good load of wealth from his acting gigs, being an MC and television. However, being Njeza in the famous Uzalo is his most recognized and well-earning role. As of 2022, Njeza has an approximate net worth of $200 000.

Nkanyiso Makhanya's fast facts

What is Njeza’s real name? His real name is Nkanyiso Makhanya Who is Nkanyiso Makhanya's boyfriend in Uzalo? In the program, Njeza is the boyfriend of Hleziphi Did Njeza from Uzalo in real-life kill his father? No, the killing was only acting. Who is gay on Uzalo? It is not clear, but Nkanyiso Makhanya has a unique and daring feminine sense of fashion which gets many classifying him as gay. How old is Njeza from Uzalo? Njeza was born on May 23, 1993. He is, therefore, 28 years old as of 2022. Is Nkanyiso Makhanya a guy? Yes, Nkanyiso is a male who takes the role of Njeza in the Uzalo film. Where does Nkanyiso Makhanya live? He lives in Durban, South Africa.

Nkanyiso Makhanya is an impending star in one of South Africa's most-watched programs, Uzalo. He is also an experienced behind-the-scenes producer. Njeza has climbed the acting ladder is among the household names in South Africa. However, the actor has left many wondering whether he is gay based on his feminist fashion.

