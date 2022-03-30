Who is Rashel Kolaneci? Age, boyfriend, lifestyle, life story, height, net worth

Being in the media makes one prone to public scrutiny. Viewers and fans always want to know more about the person infront of the camera. The situation is no different for one Rashel Kolaneci. Who is she? Kolaneci is a famous TV host and actress from Albania. So, what is Rashel Kolaneci's life story? How did she start her career? Get that and much more here.

She is a famous TV host and actress from Albania.

Source: Instagram

How old is Rashel Kolaneci? The famous TV host, blogger, and kickboxing champ was born on June 22, 1997. Therefore, Rashel Kolaneci's age is 24 years as of April 2022. She gained fame through TikTok videos that keep entertaining her fans worldwide. She is well known in the industry following her striking and bold looks and modelling photo shoots. This article has everything you need to know concerning Rashel Kolaneci's lifestyle, career, net worth, boyfriend, and much more.

Profiles

Full Name: Rashel Kolaneci

Rashel Kolaneci Nickname : Raimus

: Raimus Age : 24 years old as of April 2022

: 24 years old as of April 2022 Date of Birth : June 22, 1997

: June 22, 1997 Place of Birth : Tirana, Albania

: Tirana, Albania Nationality: Albanian

Albanian Zodiac Sign : Cancer

: Cancer Education : Graduate

: Graduate Alma mater : Ministria e Arsimit, Shkencës, Teknologjisë

: Ministria e Arsimit, Shkencës, Teknologjisë Profession: Kick Boxing Champ, Social Media Influencer, Instagram Star, Actress, Fashion Model, Blogger, and TV Host.

Kick Boxing Champ, Social Media Influencer, Instagram Star, Actress, Fashion Model, Blogger, and TV Host. Rashel Kolaneci's height: 5′ 7

5′ 7 Eye Colour : Brown

: Brown Hair Colour: Black

Black Rashel Kolaneci weight : 55 kg

: 55 kg Nationality : Albanian

: Albanian Ethnicity : Mixed White Caucasian

: Mixed White Caucasian Religion : Christian

: Christian Rashel Kolaneci Instagram: @rashelkolaneci

@rashelkolaneci Rashel Kolaneci YouTube : #rashel

: #rashel Net worth : $2-4 million

: $2-4 million TikTok : @rashelkolaneciofficial01

: @rashelkolaneciofficial01 Rashel Kolaneci Twitter: @RashelKolaneci

Early life

She was born in Tirana, Albania, in 1997, into a wealthy family. She has always wanted to be a kickboxer and an actress since she was young. Thanks to her able parents, coupled with her dedication, she achieved her goals quickly. She holds Albanian nationality and belongs to white Caucasian ethnicity. However, she does not reveal the names of her parents and siblings to the media. She follows the Christian religion.

Parents

As stated her parents' names are not known, but the details about their careers are. Her father is a successful businessman, and her mother is a homemaker. She likes to spend quality time with her family members, depicted in her social media posts.

Relationship

Who is Rashel Kolaneci's boyfriend? The celebrated model is very secretive about her love and dating life. She has not revealed anything about her past or current affairs.

Career

Kolaneci has just become one of the most well-known models and media personalities, but her journey has not been easy. It has taken her dedication, resilience and discipline to be who she is today.

She has collaborated with many renowned modelling agencies and fashion brands throughout her modelling career. She has been endorsed by well-known brands like Fashion Nova.

Rashel Kolaneci's kickboxing journey

Besides being in the media, she is also a professional kickboxing champion. Unfortunately, details about when she started kickboxing are not provided. However, she is believed to have won many competitions and garnered many awards.

She fulfilled her dreams through sheer dedication to her career, and now she is very successful.

She gained fame following her gland appearance on Xing me Ermalin, a famous Albanian TV show where she appeared as the host. Besides, she has also worked in other several TV shows, such as Bricijapi, where she has been the show host. In addition, Kolaneci has also worked for a movie named Falco as Sekretarja.

Rashel Kolaneci on TikTok

On TikTok, she has over 1.6 million followers and over 7.6 million likes as of April 2022. The account is filled with video clips from her TV shows. She was already famous as a TV personality, but TikTok helped increase her fame.

Besides TikTok, you can reach her on her other social media handles, such as Instagram with the username @rashelkolaneci, Twitter, Facebook, or YouTube to watch more of what she does.

Rashel Kolaneci measurements

She has a stunning physique and beautiful facial features. She keeps her diet and exercise in check to maintain her adorable looks. She is very tall, and her height is approximately 5 feet 5 inches. Her weight is approximately 58 kg. Her chest size is 34, waist size 26, and hip size is 36.

Rashel Kolaneci's net worth

Following her numerous engagements ranging from acting, modelling, social media influencer and more, she is believed to be living a good life. Her net worth is estimated at around $2-$4 million. This is expected to rise even more as time goes by.

Facts you did not know about Kolaneci

She runs her brand of fashion bikinis called Super Zeber.

She underwent lip surgery.

As a model, she is managed by Bloc 13 Agency.

She has collaborated with several brands on paid advertising.

She is famous for her role as a TikTok celebrity.

She is a social worker and assists the poor and vulnerable.

She is a huge animal lover and has two pets at her residence.

Although she has many hobbies, she likes to go shooting in her free time.

She is an animal lover, and she also owns three pet dogs in her home.

Above is every detail you would love to know about Rashel Kolaneci. She is a famous Albanian actress, fashion model, kickboxing champion, social media influencer, Instagram personality, blogger, TV host, and entrepreneur from Tirana, Albania. Over the years, she has worked with worldwide marketing companies, gaining more fame. Briefly.co.za wishes her the best in her career and life endeavours.

