Who is Josh Kiszka? Age, parents, height, vocal range, profiles, net worth

Who is Josh Kiszka? He is a famous American singer, writer, and entrepreneur based in the United States. He is famous in the entertainment industry for being one of the group members of Greta Van Fleet, a renowned rock band. But how did he achieve all that? What is his net worth? How old are the guys in Greta Van Fleet? Read here to find out more!

He is famous in the entertainment industry for being one of the group members of Greta Van Fleet, a renowned rock band. Photo: @Michael

Source: Instagram

How old is Josh Kiszka? He was born on April 23, 1996. Therefore, Josh Kiszka's age is 25 years as of April 2022. He is the frontman of the American hard rock band Greta Van Fleet, formed in 2012. He is the vocalist, while his twin brother Jake Kiszka is the guitarist. Is Jake or Josh Kiszka older? Read more here!

Profiles

Full Name : Joshua Michael Kiszka

: Joshua Michael Kiszka Stage name : Josh Kiszka

: Josh Kiszka Josh Kiszka's middle name : Michael

: Michael Date of Birth: April 23, 1996

April 23, 1996 Age : 25 years as of 2022

: 25 years as of 2022 Birthplace : Michigan, the United States

: Michigan, the United States Hometown : Frankenmuth, Michigan, the United States

: Frankenmuth, Michigan, the United States Religion: Christianity

Christianity Ethnicity : Polish, Irish

: Polish, Irish Nationality: American

American Zodiac Sign : Taurus

: Taurus Father : Kiszka

: Kiszka Mother: Karen

Karen Brother : Sam

: Sam Sister : Veronica

: Veronica Eye Colour: Hazel

Hazel Hair Colour: Brown

Brown Height : 5 feet 3 inches

: 5 feet 3 inches Profession : Singer, writer, composer, Lyricist, Social media influencer

: Singer, writer, composer, Lyricist, Social media influencer Known for : Being a member of the Rock band Greta Van Fleet .

: Being a member of the Rock band . Net wort h: $6 million

h: $6 million Josh Kiszka Instagram: #joshkiszka

Early life

Kiszka was born and raised in Frankenmuth, Michigan, United States. Are Josh and Jake Kiszka identical twins? Yes. He has an identical twin brother named Jake, a young brother Sam, and a sitter, Veronica, better known as Ronnie. Besides being siblings, they work together on many projects, especially when it comes to music. Josh Kiszka's parents have supported their career, especially the father, a musician and multi-instrumentalist.

His interest in music began at a tender age. After completing his high school education, he started focusing more on his music career. He has risen to be one of the top musicians in the United States, thanks to his dedication and love for music.

Girlfriend

Does Josh Kiszka have a girlfriend? The frontman of the rock band, Greta Van Fleet, is currently single. The rumours that he is dating have never been confirmed. However, he prefers to keep his personal life away from the limelight and is more focused on growing as a great vocalist. At the moment, music has been clearly stated as his number one priority.

Music career

He started his musical career by playing at the playschool of James Bar when he was a student. Having gained a lot of acclaim and popularity for his skill, he decided to start his band.

He founded the classic rock band Greta Van Fleet, in 2012, together with his siblings. He is the lead vocalist, Jake is the guitarist, and Samuel plays bass. In 2013, Kylie Hauck joined the band as a drummer. However, he did not stay long as Daniel Wagner later replaced him.

Rise to fame

One of their memorable hit songs was Highway Tune, which topped the Billboard US Mainstream Rock and Active Rock charts in September 2017 for four weeks in a row. Their other hits include the Edge of Darkness, Safari song, Age of man, The edge of darkness, Anthem and many more.

The band has mainly focused on hard rock and blues rock. In early 2019, they made an appearance as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live. In May of the same year, they offered their third single, Lover, Leaver.

Josh Kiszka's vocal range

He considers himself a very talented person who keeps on challenging himself as he wants his voice to be even better in the future. However, he admits that he did not use autotunes or backing tracks in concerts or recordings. Instead, he composed a song for the iconic movie Aquaman.

Internet fame

Over the years, he has become a social media star, thanks to the band's popularity. So, of course, he is pretty famous on Instagram and other social media sites. The band, too, has its own social media pages, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. In addition, you can find Josh Kiszka quotes, Josh Kiszka interviews, and more about their past projects, current and future career plans.

Awards

In 2019, they were nominated for four categories in the Grammy Awards, and they were able to take home the title of Best Rock Album for From the fires.

In the same year, 2019, the band won the Rock song of the year award for safari song in the iHeartRadio Music Award.

Josh Kiszka's net worth

He is believed to have made a fortune from his music profession, with a net worth estimated to be over $6 million. They have continued to release hit after hit. This, coupled with endless live performances at various stage concerts, adds to his vast wealth. His net worth is expected to rise even higher as the band is even more active than before.

He also makes money from brand endorsements, paid partnerships, etc., which he does with many brands. However, the majority of his earnings come from singing.

Body measurements

How tall is the lead singer of Greta Van Fleet? The American rock singer has an average height of 5 feet and 3 inches and a slim body structure. He also has brown eyes and brown hair. He prefers meditating to maintain a healthier body and mind. He weighs about 75 kg.

Above is everything you would love to know about Josh Kiszka and the band. He started practising music in childhood, and after completing his higher studies, he started focusing on his music career. Briefly.co.za wishes him and the entire band the best in their musical journey.

