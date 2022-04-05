Who is Benjamin Beatty? Age, partner, family, measurements, profile, net worth

Who is Benjamin Beatty? Benjamin is a renowned actor who comes from what you could call a Hollywood royal family of actors who support him in every way. This support has helped him achieve so much and grow in his acting career. In this article, we tell you who Benjamin Beatty is: his height, weight, net worth, controversies and more.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Annette Bening (left), Warren Beatty (right) with children Kathlyn, Benjamin and Isabel. Photo: Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Beatty is also known as the nephew of the famous actress, producer, and writer Annette Beatty. His father is a renowned actor, director, writer and producer, Andrew Beatty, and his mother was also a famous actress. Sachi Parker, one of his cousins has also tried his stint in Hollywood.

Benjamin Beatty's profile and biography

Real Name: Benjamin MacLean Beatty

Benjamin MacLean Beatty Nickname: Benjamin Beatty

Benjamin Beatty Date of Birth: August 23, 1994

August 23, 1994 Benjamin Beatty's Age: 28 years [As of 2022]

28 years [As of 2022] Gender: Male

Male Place of Birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Parents: Warren Betty and Annette Bening

Warren Betty and Annette Bening Siblings: Isabel Beatty, Ella Beatty and Stephen Ira Beatty

Isabel Beatty, Ella Beatty and Stephen Ira Beatty Benjamin Beatty's Religion: Christian

Christian Nationality: American

American Benjamin Beatty's Height: N/A

N/A Benjamin Beatty's Weight: N/A

N/A Shoe size: N/A

N/A Eye colour: Black

Black Hair colour: Brown

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Early life and education

Benjamin was born on August 23, 1994. He comes from Los Angeles, United States. How old is Benjamin Beatty? He is currently 28 years and his parents are Warren Beatty and Annette Bening. His mother is an American actress, while his father is known for several movies, including Bulworth and Shampoo, and the TV show Playhouse 90.

His parents Annette and Warren in 1994, the year that Benjamin was born. Photo: @Melanie Madden

Source: Facebook

Benjamin Beatty's family

Benjamin comes from quite a large family. His grandparents are Shirley Bening, Ira Owens Beatty, Arnett Grant Bening and Kathlyn Corinne MacLean. From the nuclear family, Benjamin Beatty's siblings are Ella Beatty, Isabel Beatty, and Stephen Beatty.

On January 8, 1992, Stephen was born in Los Angeles, California, and Isabel was born on January 11, 1997. Isabel is an actress and writer. Unfortunately, there is no information about his education, where he went for schooling, college and his highest education level.

Warren celebrating his 85th birthday with two of his children. Photo: @StevenSenski

Source: Twitter

Career

As for Benjamin Beatty's profession, he is a renowned American actor who gained fame after Hail, Caesar! (2016) and UFO (2018). He is also well known as Annette Bening's son. In the movie Hail Caesar!, he played the role of Clapper Boy.

Personal Life

Benjamin's star sign is Virgo. There is no information about his relationship status. He has not openly shared anything personal about past girlfriends. However, as of the date of this post, he is unmarried and does not have a wife or children. Some sources state that his favourite actor is Brad Pitt and that he is passionate about travelling. Benjamin Beatty's net worth is not known.

His father, Warren Beatty, starred in his first film called Splendor in the Glass in 1961. He demonstrated much more longevity than any other actor in his generation. Warren was born on March 30, 1937, in Richmond, Virginia, USA. He is among the only two people who have been nominated by the Academy of Motion picture Arts and Sciences as an actor, writer, producer and director.

A photo collage of Warren Beatty on his 85th Birthday. Photo: @Alex Koskos

Source: Facebook

Benjamin Beatty is an outstanding actor and has come from a family of great actors and essential people in the film industry. He has achieved so much success in a short period, and we cannot wait to see more from him. Unfortunately, he has no known social media profiles on Facebook or Instagram.

READ ALSO: Top 50 richest actors in the world: Who is the wealthiest?

Briefly.co.za published an article highlighting the top 50 richest actors in the world: Find out who is the wealthiest.

The film industry has become so successful in the entertainment sector with several movies grossing billions of dollars. Here are some people who have earned the most from this sector. Some of the names on this list will surprise you!

Source: Briefly News